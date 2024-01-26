Auto Dealers: Learn How to Tap into the $36 Billion Recall Revenue Opportunity; Visit AutoAp, Inc., at Booth 6513N at NADA 2024

Recalls represent a $36 billion opportunity for the automotive retail industry, according to AutoAp, Inc. President Mark Allen. At any given time, 15-20% of an auto dealer's inventory has an open recall and the rate for vehicles in customers' driveways is even higher. The average recall repair reimbursement is $440. In addition, the average AutoAp, Inc. client additional customer-pay maintenance or repairs ranges from $250 to $400. The revenue opportunity is huge.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive retailers attending NADA 2024 can learn how to tap into the $36 billion recall repair opportunity by visiting AutoAp, Inc. at Booth 6513N at the upcoming NADA Exhibition in Las Vegas, Feb. 1-4.

Recalls represent a $36 billion opportunity for the automotive retail industry, according to AutoAp, Inc. President Mark Allen. At any given time, 15-20% of an auto dealer's inventory has an open recall and the rate for vehicles in customers' driveways is even higher. The average recall repair reimbursement is $440. In addition, the average AutoAp, Inc. client additional customer-pay maintenance or repairs ranges from $250 to $400. The revenue opportunity is huge.

"Proactively identifying vehicles with open recalls provides an excellent way for dealers to drive additional revenue and build stronger customer relationships, while protecting against potential lawsuits or fines that could result from unknowingly selling a vehicle with an open recall," Allen said. "The key is to make it part of the dealership's culture while adopting automated processes to make it easy to accomplish with minimal effort. AutoAp has a proven method for making this happen."

At NADA, AutoAp will review the key steps to dealership recall success. Clients who fully implement the AutoAp system and best practices typically reduce their open recall rate to nearly 2.5%.

"Automotive recalls continue to be a growing challenge for automotive retailers," said Mark Allen, AutoAp president. "Despite the best intentions of OEMs and NHTSA, there are still flaws and information delays in the system that can leave dealers exposed, particularly with the rate at which new recalls come out – it is nearly impossible for them to truly stay on top of it. As we continue to improve upon our industry leading automated recall services, it's important to listen to dealers' unique challenges and we encourage them to stop by our booth at the NADA Show in Las Vegas to share their experience and discuss how we might be able to help."

About AutoAp:

AutoAp, Inc., an AutoManager Acquisition, Inc. portfolio company based in Portland, Ore. helps clients increase profitability, decrease liability and reduce customers'/drivers' risks, with the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely safety recall solutions. The company provides the industry's leading safety recall management technologies and services to help franchised and independent auto dealers, automotive solutions providers, fleet management companies, corporate and government fleets and rental car companies, increase driver safety, lower liability, generate service revenue and reduce recall management costs. Find out more at www.autoap.com

