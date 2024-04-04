Auto-Drain™ Shower System Enhanced with Diverter and Low-Flow Options; Anti-Stagnation Solution for Waterborne HAI Prevention

The enhanced Auto-Drain™ Shower System with diverter and low flow options reflects Chicago Faucets commitment to providing healthcare solutions that prioritize both infection control and water conservation. Waterborne infection prevention is also key for buildings with low or limited use showers. Post this

Stagnant water in shower systems poses a significant risk for the spread of bacteria in hospitals, nursing care centers, schools, athletic facilities and other public buildings. In response, Chicago Faucets has enhanced its Auto-Drain™ Shower System to provide comprehensive solutions for mitigating this risk. The Auto-Drain Shower System, a pivotal innovation from Chicago Faucets, is designed to confront this challenge head-on. It is engineered for any facility where stagnant water in the shower is a concern.

"Our enhanced Auto-Drain™ Shower System reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize both infection control and water conservation," said Richard Nortier, Marketing Director at Chicago Faucets. "By integrating a diverter for dual shower sprays and offering low flow options, we empower facilities to uphold the highest standards of hygiene while reducing water consumption."

The Low Flow 1.50 GPM Auto-Drain System, meets EPA WaterSense standards, ensures optimal water efficiency without compromising performance. Combined with the Auto-Drain™ technology, these features contribute to a sustainable and hygienic showering experience.

With its versatility and advanced features, the Auto-Drain™ Shower System prevents water stagnation in healthcare facilities, educational institutions, long-term care and other spaces with public showers. By limiting the spread of bacteria in shower areas, Chicago Faucets helps safeguard the health and well-being of patients, caregivers and staff while promoting environmental stewardship.

The Auto-Drain hose and hand spray system seamlessly integrates into showering spaces. Its user-friendly design and easy installation, making it an ideal choice for hospitals, medical centers and long-term care. The system comprises the Auto-Drain Valve Diverter, Thermostatic/Pressure Balancing Shower Valve or Pressure Balancing Shower Valve, and the Auto-Drain™ Hose and Hand Spray. Additional options such as an ADA grab bar, stainless steel slide bar, and stainless steel or vinyl hoses offer customization to suit diverse facility requirements. A retrofit Auto-Drain version with hose and spray is also available for existing showers.

To learn more about the enhanced Auto-Drain™ Shower System and its innovative features visit: chicagofaucets.com/autodrain .

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets has been America's leading manufacturer of commercial faucets since 1901. Its product portfolio includes standard and made-to-order solutions for hospitals, schools, restaurants, office buildings, airports, conference centers, stadiums, and many other commercial installations. The majority of the company's products are manufactured or assembled in the United States and meet the requirement of the Buy American Act. Committed to reducing its environmental impact, Chicago Faucets is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council, a partner with WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of its products meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense and CalGreen.

Plumbing professionals prefer Chicago Faucets due to advanced engineering and reliability of its fittings along with the parts availability. Chicago Faucets is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global provider of sanitary technology with products available in the United States at http://www.geberit.us.

For further information, contact The Chicago Faucet Company at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit http://www.chicagofaucets.com .

