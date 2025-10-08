AutoAp, Inc. Integrates with Tekion for Seamless Data Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

New API integration enhances efficiency and data sharing for dealerships and technology partners through Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC)
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoAp, Inc. has integrated with Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) to provide dealerships with a seamless connection between AutoAp's Dynamic Recall ManagementSM (DRM) and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This integration enables faster, more efficient data sharing to support dealership operations.
With this integration, AutoAp's automated safety recall identification and reporting services help dealerships identify open recalls for all vehicle types and brands including new, pre-owned, loaners, etc. — to maintain compliance, avoid costly liability, increase fixed ops revenue and operate more efficiently. Tekion's inventory API provides seamless access to ensure no vehicles are missed and recalls are identified proactively.
"We're excited to partner with Tekion so that dealerships using their platform can access our recall management services quickly and easily," said Mark Allen, AutoAp's President. "With the latest advanced integration for vehicle inventory that Tekion makes available to its partners, onboarding new dealerships to AutoAp's service is equally easy."
About AutoAp
AutoAp, Inc. (an AutoManager Acquisition, LLC portfolio company) helps clients increase profitability, decrease liability and reduce customers'/drivers' risks, with the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely safety recall solutions. The company provides the industry's leading safety recall management technologies and services to help franchised and independent auto dealers, automotive solutions providers, fleet management companies, corporate and government fleets and rental car companies, increase driver safety, lower liability, generate service revenue and reduce recall management costs. We worry about recalls so you don't have to. Find out more at www.autoap.com.
About Tekion
Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.
Media Contacts:
AutoAp: Mark Allen, [email protected]
Tekion: Marylou Hastert, [email protected]
Media Contact
Mark Allen, AutoAp, Inc., 1 (586) 604-6808, [email protected], www.autoap.com
SOURCE AutoAp, Inc.
