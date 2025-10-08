AutoAp, Inc. Integrates with Tekion for Seamless Data Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

"We're excited to partner with Tekion so that dealerships using their platform can access our recall management services quickly and easily," said Mark Allen, AutoAp's President. Post this

"We're excited to partner with Tekion so that dealerships using their platform can access our recall management services quickly and easily," said Mark Allen, AutoAp's President. "With the latest advanced integration for vehicle inventory that Tekion makes available to its partners, onboarding new dealerships to AutoAp's service is equally easy."

About AutoAp

AutoAp, Inc. (an AutoManager Acquisition, LLC portfolio company) helps clients increase profitability, decrease liability and reduce customers'/drivers' risks, with the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely safety recall solutions. The company provides the industry's leading safety recall management technologies and services to help franchised and independent auto dealers, automotive solutions providers, fleet management companies, corporate and government fleets and rental car companies, increase driver safety, lower liability, generate service revenue and reduce recall management costs. We worry about recalls so you don't have to. Find out more at www.autoap.com.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Media Contacts:

AutoAp: Mark Allen, [email protected]

Tekion: Marylou Hastert, [email protected]

Media Contact

Mark Allen, AutoAp, Inc., 1 (586) 604-6808, [email protected], www.autoap.com

SOURCE AutoAp, Inc.