Autobooks Acquires Allied Payment Network to Deliver an All-in-One Small Business Solution for Receivables, Payables, and Accounting

"Financial institutions want to deliver more value to their business customers — and they want to do it within the banking experience. By acquiring Allied Payment Network, we're bringing together receivables, payables, and accounting in a way that's never been done before," said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "This is more than a product expansion — it's the next step in our mission to help financial institutions compete by offering small businesses the tools they need to succeed."

"Allied Payment Network has spent more than a decade helping financial institutions bring modern bill pay solutions to market — and we're incredibly proud of the trust we've built and the relationships we've formed along the way," said Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied Payment Network. "Joining Autobooks marks an exciting new chapter. By combining our strengths in payables with their all-in-one receivables and accounting platform, we're setting the stage for what's next in small business banking — a more complete, connected experience delivered right inside digital banking."

The acquisition builds on Autobooks' proven track record of delivering new product innovations and enhancements designed specifically for small businesses. The addition of business bill pay provides immediate value to small business owners by integrating vendor payments and accounting in one place — simplifying financial management and improving cash flow visibility. This foundation sets the stage for future payable and spend management innovation that will further help businesses consolidate and control expenses more efficiently directly within their digital banking experience.

"Autobooks has already helped us transform the way we support small businesses — and this acquisition only makes the platform stronger," said David Barrows, SVP - Director of Digital Banking at United Community Bank. "By combining invoicing, bill pay, and accounting into a unified experience, they're solving real problems for business owners. We're excited about what this means for our customers and our long-term digital strategy."

With invoicing, payment acceptance, accounting, working capital, and now business bill pay all integrated into one solution — directly offered through digital banking — Autobooks makes it easier for small businesses to manage their finances and for financial institutions to deepen engagement where it matters most.

To learn more about the acquisition and explore what's possible for your institution, visit [www.autobooks.co/autobooks-acquires-allied] or contact the Autobooks team directly.

Autobooks is a leading provider of invoicing, digital payment acceptance, and accounting solutions for small businesses — fully integrated into online and mobile banking. Financial institutions choose Autobooks to deliver a modern, all-in-one experience for business customers, helping them get paid, pay others, and manage their accounting — all within digital banking. Based in Detroit, Autobooks is trusted by thousands of banks and credit unions nationwide to help them grow and retain small business relationships.

