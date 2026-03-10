Autobooks Acquires MinuteLender, Delivers a Complete Small Business Solution Connecting Payments, Accounting, and Lending

"Our role is to strengthen the financial system, leveraging technology to lower the cost-to-serve SMBs, while preserving the trusted bank relationship." Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks Post this

The MinuteLender acquisition changes that. By embedding payments, accounting, and credit into one digital experience, financial institutions can increase engagement inside digital banking, expand credit access responsibly and efficiently to strengthen customer loyalty and capture more lifetime value. When credit is informed by real operating data, it becomes more precise, more personalized and more powerful. And when its delivered inside digital banking, it reinforces - not replaces - the financial institution.

"This acquisition helps us deliver a unified small business platform." Says Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "With MinuteLender now part of Autobooks, financial institutions can offer a connected experience where invoicing, payments, bill pay, accounting, and lending all work together. The data that already flows through Autobooks (invoices sent, payments received, bills paid) is exactly the data that makes for smarter lending decisions. This isn't another point solution. It's a connected small business ecosystem built for modern banking. Our role is to strengthen the financial system, leveraging technology to lower the cost-to-serve SMBs, while preserving the trusted bank relationship."

As part of Autobooks' evolving Capital solutions, MinuteLender gives financial institutions a faster, lower-cost way to originate small business loans. Financial institutions establish the credit criteria. Autobooks will automate the decision, generate the documentation and handle funding, often same or next day. The loans stay on the financial institution's balance sheet.

Small business formations are at record highs, with more than 500,000 new businesses created per month in late 2025. Financial institutions are well positioned to serve them. The issue is not demand. The issue is delivery. Traditional underwriting relies on lagging financials, tax returns, and human intervention, slowing decisions, increasing cost, and weakening competitiveness.

Autobooks Capital aims to help financial institutions drive measurable impact:

Increased Loan Growth without Proportional Risk. Embedded lending increases conversion rates because offers are contextual and timely.

Improved Net Interest Income. Working capital products and short-duration loans generate attractive yields. By embedding within digital banking, institutions retain balances that might otherwise migrate to alternative lenders.

Stronger Deposit Retention. When lending, receivables, payables and operating accounts are unified, businesses are less likely to fragment relationships. This stabilizes deposits and improves lifetime value per customer.

About Autobooks

Autobooks helps financial institutions bring payments, accounting, bill pay, and lending together in one connected experience inside digital banking. Instead of stitching together separate vendors, banks and credit unions use Autobooks to give their small business customers the tools to get paid, pay others, manage their books, and access working capital, all in one place. Based in Detroit, Autobooks is trusted by thousands of financial institutions nationwide to help them deepen small business relationships.

Autobooks is integrated into all major service providers. If you are a bank or credit union that's ready to get serious about small business, contact your digital or core-banking provider and ask to enable Autobooks.

