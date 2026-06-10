Autobooks Adds Pay by Card to Bill Pay for Every Banking Client, in Partnership with Global Payments

"Our work has always been about helping financial institutions lead in their markets, by bringing innovative solutions to our banking and technology partners," said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. Post this

For financial institutions, this advancement extends Autobooks' connected banking thesis into bill pay. Banks and credit unions can bring card-funded bill payment to their small business and consumer customers as a meaningful enhancement to the bill pay solution they already have in place from Autobooks. The result is a feature that helps financial institutions differentiate their digital banking offering while generating additional card issuer income, without taking on a platform migration or introducing a separate vendor relationship.

"Our work has always been about helping financial institutions lead in their markets, by bringing innovative solutions to our banking and technology partners," said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "Pay by card on every bill is the latest. Our partners can offer it to their customers immediately, with no platform migration or upgrade. Adding yet another market leading solution to the Autobooks product suite to help financial institutions stay at the center of how their customers manage and move money."

Pay by card is the latest addition to Autobooks' connected solution. Autobooks added payables in 2025 and lending in 2026, building on its leading receivables, accounting, and financial reporting product lines. Each is available to financial institutions in two ways: through a direct integration with Autobooks, or through Autobooks' pre-built integrations with the leading digital banking platforms.

"The revolution in payments has made it so that customers expect to be able to pay in their preferred ways, whether by bank account or card," said Jason Pavona, head of enterprise, North America at Global Payments. "As the technology service provider behind Autobooks' new capability, we are helping deliver a unified bill pay experience that gives consumers and small businesses the flexibility they want from the institutions they trust."

Global Payments has been Autobooks' partner for years, processing payments for small businesses that use Autobooks to invoice and accept payments across thousands of financial institutions. The new bill pay capability extends that partnership from receivables to payables.

About Autobooks

Autobooks delivers receivables, payables, accounting, and lending solutions for small businesses, all inside the digital banking experience their financial institution already provides. Thousands of financial institutions across the United States offer Autobooks, enabling hundreds of thousands of small businesses to invoice and accept card payments, pay bills, track their books, and access capital, without leaving their primary banking relationship. If you are a financial institution interested in offering Autobooks, contact your core or digital banking provider and ask to enable Autobooks.

Media Contact

Derik Sutton, Autobooks, 1 866-617-3122, [email protected]

SOURCE Autobooks