Autobooks and Fundbox Launch Autobooks Capital: Embedded SMB Lending Now Available Through Digital Banking

"By partnering with Fundbox and leveraging our distribution network of over 2,000 financial institutions, we're embedding capital access directly into the banking experience — in a way that compliments and does not compete with financial institutions." Post this

"The launch of Autobooks Capital gives financial institutions a powerful new way to support small business growth with fast, flexible funding, delivered right inside digital banking," said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "By partnering with Fundbox and leveraging our distribution network of over 2,000 financial institutions, we're embedding capital access directly into the banking experience — in a way that compliments and does not compete with financial institutions. It's seamless, intuitive, and built to help bridge short-term cash flow gaps for small businesses."

Fully integrated into the Autobooks platform, Autobooks Capital offers fast underwriting, competitive rates, and flexible repayment options—allowing businesses to apply for and receive funding without ever leaving the platform. Whether it's restocking inventory, expanding operations, or navigating cash flow challenges, capital is now just a few clicks away.

"We're thrilled to bring Fundbox's capital engine to Autobooks' platform," said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. " While Fintech 1.0 tried to sidestep financial institutions, we believe that working with banks where small businesses already manage their finances is critical to addressing the trillion-dollar SMB capital opportunity."

Autobooks Capital compliments traditional lending programs by giving business owners convenient access to short-term working capital for everyday needs. This enables financial institutions to better retain primacy of the customer relationship and compete more effectively with online lending providers — delivering modern capital access without pushing business customers to third-party platforms. Built specifically for Autobooks' diverse user base across financial institutions nationwide, Autobooks Capital gives small businesses the funding tools they need — within a platform they already know and trust.

About Autobooks

Autobooks is the leading provider of integrated receivables, payables, payment and accounting solutions for small businesses — fully integrated into online and mobile banking. Financial institutions choose Autobooks to deliver a modern, all-in-one experience for business customers, helping them manage and grow their business from within digital banking. Based in Detroit, Autobooks is trusted by thousands of banks and credit unions nationwide to help them grow and retain small business relationships.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded capital products for SMBs, offering fast, simple access to credit through the tools businesses already use. Since 2013, Fundbox has helped over 150,000 small businesses unlock more than $6 billion in capital. As a leading capital infrastructure provider behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox is focused on enabling platforms to embed financial tools directly into their user experiences.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Media Contact

Derik Sutton, Autobooks, 1 866-617-3122, [email protected], www.autobooks.co

SOURCE Autobooks