Autobooks Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Two Years in a Row

Detroit-based fintech ranks #1 in Detroit, #2 in Michigan and #249 overall

DETROIT, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Autobooks ranks No. 249 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized among some of the most influential companies of our time," said Steve Robert, CEO and Co-Founder of Autobooks. "The rate at which Autobooks continues to grow reflects our team's dedication to helping small business owners realize their full potential. Sending invoices and accepting payments is now standard functionality at more than 1,000 financial institutions, making it easier than ever to get paid and automate the back-office!"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"The last year has been challenging as we, like many high-growth companies have had to recalibrate to reduce cost and increase efficiency. This is a difficult thing for an organization to do," said Steve. "Yet, each time we faced adversity, our team dug in, narrowed focus, and worked cross-functionally and collaboratively to achieve amazing results. We have built a culture of over-achievers: pragmatic and disciplined thinkers that never lose sight of our customers' struggles. This was never more evident than seeing our organization rally around a new product launch — Tap to Pay on iPhone — allowing contactless payment acceptance for small business customers. This recognition is validation of our many teams, and their grit and determination to overcome each and every obstacle that gets in their way!"

About Autobooks

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that make it easier to get paid, manage cash flow, and automate accounting. Through Autobooks, financial institutions can provide essential back-office tools to better serve small and micro-businesses, directly within their existing digital banking channels.

To learn more, ask your financial institution about Autobooks or visit www.autobooks.co.

