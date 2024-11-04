Automat-it announces a new GenAI Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS

"We are fully committed to supporting startups leveraging AWS technologies and adopting our GenAI, DevOps, and FinOps managed services. This new SCA will help us elevate our customers to the next level in terms of efficiency, productivity and business growth." Post this

The collaboration highlights Automat-it's rapid growth in the GenAI space, building on its expertise in developing innovative AI solutions for startups throughout EMEA.

With a growing number of success stories, including a recent project with Anodot that utilized Amazon Bedrock to transform cloud cost management, Automat-it is dedicated to helping tech startups leverage the full power of GenAI technology. Another recent project saw Automat-it's MLOps team support Bria.ai in the creation of a production-grade AI solution in weeks as opposed to months.

"We couldn't be more proud of the entire Automat-it team," said Ziv Kashtan, CEO of Automat-it. "Their dedication and passion have driven our rapid growth in GenAI, and this new agreement solidifies our position as a key player in the AI ecosystem. We're excited to continue exploring new possibilities in partnership with AWS."

"We are fully committed to supporting startups leveraging AWS technologies and adopting our GenAI, DevOps, and FinOps managed services. This new SCA will help us elevate our customers to the next level in terms of efficiency, productivity and business growth."

Automat-it has already helped more than 600 startup customers across various verticals, including Fintech, Healthcare, Gaming, and Technology. The company has more than 300 AWS certifications and employs over 130 engineers. Automat-it has an average AWS customer satisfaction score of 96%.

About Automat-It.

Automat-it is an all-in AWS Premier partner empowering startups with DevOps, FinOps and GenAI expertise and hands-on services. We have guided and supported hundreds of startups to leverage AWS smarter throughout their growth journey. DevOps born and bred, we build cloud solutions from the DevOps perspective for practical applications with built-in efficiencies that save our customers significant time to market and optimize their cloud performance and costs.

With operations in more than seven countries across EMEA, Automat-it offers a dynamic environment for expanding professional skills and making a significant impact. We are dedicated to supporting startups in achieving their cloud goals efficiently.

