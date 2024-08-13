Automated Business Designs Named a 2024 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Chicago and in the Nation

We have an incredibly talented team at ABD who is passionate about their work. We want to do everything we can to foster a work culture they enjoy being a part of each day. Post this

ABD exceeded the national median score in several categories including Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance; Employee Education and Development; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; Communications and Shared Vision; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; and Leadership. ABD's nomination included details of their comprehensive benefits package, which includes 100% Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare coverage paid for by ABD and a generous 401K company match. It also highlighted the company's hybrid work schedule and flexible PTO that helps foster a healthy work-life balance.

One of the biggest achievements this past year was paying it forward within the staffing industry. Over the past 40+ years, ABD has been mindful of giving back to the staffing industry through their involvement with local and national staffing associations. This year they continued to pay it forward through two new initiatives, Quick Tip Thursdays and The Staffing Buzz Network. Quick Tip Thursdays is a program where each week an ABD team member provides a 60-second video tip related to the staffing industry or Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software. The tip is published throughout social media, on YouTube, and it's featured in the ABD customer newsletter. The Staffing Buzz Network was also started in 2023, which is a podcast that dives into the latest staffing industry trends and news. Each episode an expert from the industry is featured to share their expertise and insights into the staffing and recruiting space. Both Quick Tip Thursdays and The Staffing Buzz Network equip staffing professionals with resources to stay ahead of the curve.

This past year ABD was also awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for Best Time and Expense Solution and received recognition on G2®, a leading software review site. ABD's software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE was awarded with 20+ G2 badges, including High Performer and Highest User Adoption Badges. These achievements help ABD excel as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For®.

"All of us at ABD are proud to be recognized by these organizations as it reminds us that the camaraderie, dedication, and knowledge that the entire team shares on a daily basis is what makes ABD so special," said Mary Hauck, Senior Systems Engineer at Automated Business Designs. "We all do our best to make sure that the Ultra-Staff EDGE software is the leader in the industry and knowing what we do for our clients and for the staffing community makes us tremendously proud."

A new best practice that was implemented this year was a professional development program that focuses on continuous education. One aspect of this program is called Wisdom Wednesdays, which welcomes employees to join sessions every Wednesday morning to learn more about the software solutions ABD provides to the staffing industry and hear about real-world scenarios of how the software is used. Each week a different expert in the company takes a deep dive into a specific tool, feature, or solution within the Ultra-Staff EDGE suite. Another initiative in the program was offering more employees opportunities to attend local and national conferences and events. Industry events give employees the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals and learn more about the industry they service. Both of these initiatives in the professional development program help employees expand their knowledge and grow.

ABD's nomination also included time dedicated away from the desk for social events and community service. Throughout the year the ABD team has both large and small events. From a summer outing at Top Golf and the annual March Madness Office Pool to a chili cookoff and catered lunches, ABD makes it a priority to incorporate time throughout the year to take a break from work and enjoy time together. Every birthday is also celebrated with a special treat in the office of the birthday person's choosing. In addition to social outings though, community service plays a big role in the culture at ABD. Every year ABD sponsors a 5K run/walk to support a scholarship program for high school girls in financial need. ABD team members participate in the walk together. Throughout the year, ABD also makes holiday cards and Valentine's Day Goodie Bags for a local organization that provides meals to the elderly.

"We have an incredibly talented team at ABD who is passionate about their work," commented Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We want to do everything we can to foster a work culture they enjoy being a part of each day. We thank the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program for recognizing us with this big honor."

Automated Business Designs will be recognized at Chicago's Best and Brightest Award Ceremony on September 12th at the Chicago Oakbrook Marriott.

To learn more about Automated Business Designs and Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software, visit https://www.abd.net.

Details about the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program are available at https://thebestandbrightest.com/.

About Automated Business Designs

Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 40+ years and has implemented 500+ staffing companies onto their platform across the nation and in Canada.

ABD is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), TempNet Staffing Association, and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit www.abd.net to learn more.

