Automated Business Designs Named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Chicago and in the Nation

We believe that investing in our people is one of the most important investments we can make. Post this

ABD exceeded the median score in several categories including Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communications and Shared Vision; Civility and Inclusion; and Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions.

ABD's nomination included details of their comprehensive benefits package, which includes 100% Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare coverage paid for by ABD and a generous 401K company match. It also highlighted the company's hybrid work schedule and flexible PTO that helps foster a healthy work-life balance.

ABD continues its commitment to employee well-being through its Wellness Program, which promotes wellness and mental health. Initiatives like Wellness Wednesdays encourage employees to take a break from work and participate in activities such as group walks and meditation, while the monthly StepUp challenge fosters friendly competition through a mobile app that tracks daily steps and rewards top participants. Additionally Blue Cross Blue Shield benefits are promoted on the TV in the work café so everyone can take full advantage of available resources like fitness memberships, virtual programs, wellness tips, and discounts.

Furthermore, the nomination highlighted ABD's dedication to employee engagement and community service. Corporate outings, sports leagues/pools, team trivia, company hosted showers, and birthday celebrations with a treat of the birthday person's choosing, are just a few of the ways ABD encourages connection outside of work and recognizes personal milestones. Community service plays a big role in the culture at ABD as well. Every year ABD sponsors and participates in a 5K walk to support a scholarship program for high school girls in financial need. ABD team members also make holiday cards and Valentine's Day Goodie Bags for a local organization that provides meals to the elderly.

Cross training was a new initiative implemented to deepen the understanding of how each department operates, how processes interrelate, and where teams can better support one another. Training included company-wide security and SOC-related education to reinforce best practices around data protection. Cross training has not only strengthened team relationships and created new opportunities for career growth, but it has also empowered employees to take extended humanitarian mission trips, allowing them to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world.

"We believe that investing in our people is one of the most important investments we can make," commented Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We want to foster a culture employees enjoy being a part of every day and can thrive in both personally and professionally. Thank you to the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program for recognizing us with this great honor."

Automated Business Designs will be recognized at Chicago's Best and Brightest Award Ceremony on September 15th at the Chicago Oak Brook Marriott.

To learn more about Automated Business Designs and Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software, visit ABD's Website.

Details about the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program are available at https://thebestandbrightest.com/.

About Automated Business Designs

Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. The all-in-one suite, coupled with built-in AI, helps staffing companies drive revenue by operating more efficiently, smarter, and faster. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 43+ years and has implemented 500+ staffing companies onto their platform across the nation and in Canada.

Media Contact

Jennifer Mikels, Automated Business Designs, 1 800-944-4223, [email protected], Automated Business Designs

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SOURCE Automated Business Designs