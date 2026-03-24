Automated Chart Production for Investment Research: Robotic Online Intelligence Launches 'Chart Factory'

"In investment research, charts are an essential form of communication, and the accuracy bar is very high. That's why in the automation of chart production, a deterministic approach still rules," says Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO of Robotic Online Intelligence. Post this

Chart Factory addresses this by encoding each chart into a comprehensive set of detailed parameters, making subsequent production runs and modifications highly efficient.

10 YEARS OF INTERNAL PRODUCTION USE

This external release builds on a decade of continuous internal use in research reports, client investor reports, and chartbooks at Real Estate Foresight (REF), an independent market research boutique specialising in China property market research since 2012 and a sister company to Robotic Online Intelligence. Throughout that period, the toolkit has been producing publication-grade charts for institutional investors.

THE APPROACH: GRANULAR PARAMETERISATION

The primary concept behind Chart Factory is the decomposition of each chart into a very detailed parameter set — all the way to the thickness and colour of the line highlighting the latest data point, the consistent colour-coding of axis labels matched to their data series, and precise control of every visual element. Once the charts are encoded, producing a 30-page PowerPoint deck with four charts on each page may take only a few minutes.

For many chart production needs, standard spreadsheets, specialist charting software, or simple scripts are perfectly sufficient. Chart Factory is intended for more advanced, bespoke use cases where precision and consistency at scale matter.

DETERMINISTIC ACCURACY, NOT LLM-GENERATED CHARTS

Chart Factory uses a deterministic approach. Every output is fully reproducible and predictable — there is no variability or hallucination risk associated with large language model-generated charts.

"In investment research, charts are an essential form of communication, and the accuracy bar is very high. That's why in the automation of chart production, a deterministic approach still rules," says Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO of Robotic Online Intelligence.

At the same time, Chart Factory is designed to function as a tool within agentic AI workflows. Large language models can help populate chart parameters, select from pre-defined chart templates, or trigger chart production as part of a broader automated research pipeline — combining deterministic reliability with AI-driven workflow orchestration.

DEPLOYMENT

The toolkit can be deployed on an Enterprise SaaS basis, via APIs for integration into proprietary systems, or on-premises for firms with strict data governance requirements. It is also suitable for agentic AI integration.

ABOUT ROBOTIC ONLINE INTELLIGENCE

Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI) is a Hong Kong-based specialist software firm focused on AI-enhanced automation of market research. The company's Kubro™ Information Engine has been deployed commercially with enterprise clients since 2018 across the US, Europe, and Asia, in domains including real estate, investment funds, data centres, climate tech, policy research, and digital assets.

Robotic Online Intelligence is a graduate of the Cyberport Incubation Programme (2019–2021) in Hong Kong, a participant in the NVIDIA Inception program, and a participant in the AI Launchpad programme developed by FT Strategies and the Google News Initiative.

Through bespoke deployments — APIs, MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration, and Enterprise SaaS — clients automate the collection, classification, and extraction of data from unstructured sources, including the web, regulatory filings, internal documents, and emails.

Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO, has spoken on AI applications in investment research at industry events including the Beryl Elites Alternative Investment Conferences (New York), the AI World Congress (London), and the AWS Executive Forum (Hong Kong). The company has also hosted five Coffee And Showcase Tour (CAST) meetings on the practical applications of LLMs in market research, in San Francisco, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

Website: https://www.roboticonline.ai

CONTACT

Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO, Robotic Online Intelligence

via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-ciemniak-52734/

[email protected]

Media Contact

Roya Ai, Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd (ROI), 1 6464620090, [email protected], https://www.roboticonline.ai

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SOURCE Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd (ROI)