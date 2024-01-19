AutomatedDocs Launches Innovative Document Automation Software for Small Businesses

AutomatedDocs Transform Small Business Document Management - Unleashing Efficiency and Cost Savings Across Industries

MALAGA, Spain, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small businesses nationwide are poised to transform their document management processes with the launch of AutomatedDocs, a groundbreaking software designed to save time, cut costs, and streamline document automation.

Small businesses utilizing AutomatedDocs can save an impressive average of three hours per contract, significantly boosting efficiency and productivity. By slashing manual tasks, this innovative platform not only enhances workflow but also leads to substantial time and cost savings for businesses of all sizes.

AutomatedDocs eliminates manual tasks, enabling businesses to quickly generate and deliver crucial documents to recipients with precision and speed.

Creating templates becomes effortless with AutomatedDocs. Easily craft documents using familiar tools such as Microsoft Word, Google Docs, any word processor, or fillable PDFs. Eliminating the learning curve and experiencing efficient template creation in minutes.

Choose Seamless Delivery: Email or Third-Party Integrations

Sending generated documents is simplified with options to deliver them via email or integrate with third-party platforms. Whether you prefer email communication or rely on external platforms for file storage and delivery, AutomatedDocs provides a flexible solution tailored to your business needs.

Merge Data Automatically: From Apps to Spreadsheets

Automation reaches new heights with the ability to populate documents automatically. Pull data from third-party apps, Google Sheets, Airtable, CSV files, or API integrations. This feature ensures accuracy and consistency while minimizing the risk of manual data entry errors.

Businesses can now create professional, accurate documents in a fraction of the time, ensuring perfect alignment with brand styles using familiar tools like Word, Google Docs, LibreOffice, or fillable PDFs. Without the need to learn a new tool, templates can be crafted in minutes, managing conditional line items, tables, and many exciting features effortlessly.

A recent study reveals that Canadian SMB owners and managers estimate employees spend over one hour per week searching for hard-copy documents, costing businesses $2,152 annually.

AutomatedDocs directly addresses this challenge by offering a solution that not only eliminates time wastage but also reduces associated costs.

Small businesses can now leap into a future where document creation is not just efficient but also aligned with brand style. AutomatedDocs ensures that creating professional, accurate documents is a breeze, empowering businesses to focus on growth rather than being bogged down by manual tasks.

For more information about AutomatedDocs, please visit their website

Media Contact

Conrad Maggi, AutomatedDocs, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://automateddocs.com/

SOURCE AutomatedDocs