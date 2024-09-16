Automatic Trap Company Launches World's Smartest Mouse Trap in US from Kiwi Innovators

"The new Goodnature Mouse Trap is the best-designed most efficient mouse trap to ever be offered in the US market," said Blair Calder, CEO & Founder of Automatic Trap Company. Post this

The first Goodnature product made for inside the home and it is the only smart trap in the world to use infrared 'no-touch sensors'.

The trap resets itself to kill thousands of times.

Delivers a swift, clean kill then alerts the homeowner via their smartphone.

USB rechargeable to outlast all other options on the global market.

Comes with a specially designed toxin-free peanut butter and jelly lure - another world's first for pest control.

Conservative estimates put the global mouse population at 20 billion - and growing - due in part to climate change. As Craig Bond, co-founder of Goodnature states, "The planet's temperature is increasing and we are seeing warmer, shorter winters and longer breeding seasons. One mouse alone can produce up to 10 litters a year - a huge problem. In the US, more than 80 percent of homes have mice. Until now we have relied on traps and solutions created nearly a century ago to control them. In designing our new mouse trap, we wanted to create something smart, easy to use and better for the environment, bringing mouse control into the 21st century," he concludes.

"The new Goodnature Mouse Trap is the best-designed most efficient mouse trap to ever be offered in the US market," said Blair Calder, CEO & Founder of Automatic Trap Company. "The fact it can be used inside the house or in outdoor covered areas makes it incredibly versatile. It is perfect for the garage, workshop, basement, kitchen, even in vehicles and equipment to protect them from rodent damage, something that is a massive and costly problem as the weather cools. We're incredibly excited to bring Goodnature's newest trap to homes and businesses nationwide."

Early demand from the US has already seen Goodnature double its production schedule for the rest of 2024. The Goodnature Mouse Trap also has been shortlisted in three categories for the 2024 Best Design Awards. It retails for $99.99 and can be purchased in the US at https://www.automatictrap.com/products/mouse-trap.

About Goodnature

Established in 2005, Goodnature is the only B Corp certified pest control company in the world. Initially beginning its mission in the wild to eradicate pests, it is now scaling its goal of rewilding the world with the introduction of the Goodnature Mouse Trap, the first product they have designed for inside the home in 20 years. So far, their traps have killed 22 million rodent pests globally and wiped-out rat populations in four of New Zealand's most fragile ecosystems. Goodnature is also trusted by some of the world's toughest conservation groups, including the Nature Conservancy, Predator Free 2050 and the United Nations Development Program.

About Automatic Trap Company

Automatic Trap Company is the premier USA distributor for Goodnature trapping technology and supplies. Since being established in 2016, our vision has been to eliminate the preventable suffering of rodents - and we feel we're one step closer with every trap we ship. Sadly, the three most common ways to kill rodents - glue traps, snap traps, and poison - are incredibly cruel. Glue traps are an inhumane and unnecessary way to end a rodent's life. Snap traps often fail to kill quickly, and they only work on either rats or mice. Poison results in a slow, painful death and exposes other wildlife, such as predator birds, to the same harm. At Automatic Trap, we are breaking the cycle of inhumane and harmful rodent control. We offer pragmatic solutions that eliminate rodents in the most humane and efficient way possible. Visit us at https://www.automatictrap.com

Media Contact for Automatic Trap Company

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Publicist, Automatic Trap Company, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://www.automatictrap.com

SOURCE Automatic Trap Company