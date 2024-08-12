Automation Alley Integr8 Playbook focuses on Electrification and Mobility

It is clear that the world will continue to make a transition from traditional internal combustion engines to vehicles powered by batteries. But to be successful, the industry must overcome infrastructure challenges and focus on the sustainable benefits of EVs. Post this

"There are definitely growing pains with infrastructure needs, manufacturing practices, and consumer acceptance, but the momentum towards a more sustainable and electrified transportation system feels undeniable," said Tom Kelly, executive director and CEO of Automation Alley. "This playbook explores both the challenges and opportunities as governments and companies push forward with new initiatives, technological advancements and policy changes."

The industry and nation at large is faced with a generational challenge of how mobility will be defined for the masses. In the U.S., sales of electric vehicles accounted for approximately 8% of total new-vehicle sales for the three months ending June 30, higher than the 7.2% recorded during the same period a year ago, according to Kelley Blue Book.

With more than 30 countries surpassing 5% EV adoption in 2024, electrification and electric power are playing a major role in shaping the future of mobility, it is clear that the world will continue to make a transition from traditional internal combustion engines to vehicles powered by batteries.

But to be successful, the industry must overcome infrastructure challenges and focus on the sustainable benefits of EVs.

"The sustainability of EVs hinges on the ethical sourcing and manufacturing of batteries, which require significant raw materials," Kelly said. "Transparency in supply chains, government oversight, and public pressure are essential for maintaining ethical practices."

"Wired for Change: Electrification and the Future of Mobility" is available to view and download here.

The insights for Integr8's eighth playbook were gathered at a May 8 roundtable discussion hosted by Automation Alley, which featured leaders from technology, manufacturing, government and academic sectors. The playbook explores the role clean and sustainable energy has in the future of mobility and how sustainable energy and EVs can work better together. Topics discussed include:

The significant growth and adoption of EVs and thresholds for mass EV adoption

Challenges in Infrastructure and Adoption

The need for robust charging infrastructure

The sustainability of EVs and the ethical sourcing and manufacturing of batteries

Strategies to help companies improve their market positions and address consumer demands effectively.

The need for fostering innovation and cross-industry collaboration to advance EV technology and address consumer concerns

The importance of cross-industry collaboration to prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship

Ideas for establishing regulatory policies and investing in infrastructure

"Wired for Change: Electrification and the Future of Mobility" is sponsored by and produced in partnership with Butzel.

The 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series offers invite-only roundtable sessions where leaders from industry, academia and government meet to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding various Industry 4.0 topics.

Building upon the momentum of the Roundtable Series of insightful discussions held earlier in the year, the Integr8 Roundtable Summit, to be held Oct. 3 in Detroit, is the apex of this collaborative exploration into the realms of Industry 4.0. For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

Media Contact

Brent Snavely, Automation Alley, 313-378-6082, [email protected], AutomationAlley.com

SOURCE Automation Alley