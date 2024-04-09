Automation Alley Integr8 Playbook focuses on how manufacturers can benefit from AI and Machine Learning

Today's manufacturers must invest the time and effort to build new processes to unlock the value in AI and machine learning. This playbook offers important insights for companies on what to consider and how to get started to realize their potential. Post this

The insights for the playbook that were gathered at a March 13 roundtable discussion hosted by Automation Alley, which featured leaders from technology, manufacturing, government and academic sectors can serve as a guide to help companies find those answers.

"The Rise of AI: Shaping Industries Through Intelligent Innovation" is available to view and download here.

"Artificial Intelligence is the most disruptive innovation of our lifetime," said Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley. "Today's manufacturers must invest the time and effort to build new processes to unlock the value in AI and machine learning. This playbook offers important insights for companies on what to consider and how to get started to realize their potential."

The playbook provides direction on the establishment of artificial intelligence and machine learning in manufacturing and defining best practices for intelligent innovation in the industry.

Topics discussed include:

Opportunities and challenges of AI in the workforce

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning in manufacturing

Ethics of adopting AI

Recommendations for developing AI objectives and strategies

The importance of investment in data infrastructure and cybersecurity

The use of AI in research & development

Using AI for automation

Using AI to enhance learning experiences

"The Rise of AI: Shaping Industries Through Intelligent Innovation" is sponsored by Fraunhofer USA, and was produced in partnership with Walsh College.

The 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series offers invite-only roundtable sessions where leaders from industry, academia and government meet to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding various Industry 4.0 topics.

Building upon the momentum of the Roundtable Series of insightful discussions held earlier in the year, the Integr8 Roundtable Summit, to be held Oct. 3 in Detroit, is the apex of this collaborative exploration into the realms of Industry 4.0. For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

