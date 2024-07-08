Automation Alley Integr8 Playbook focuses on the Connection Between Big Data and Internet of Things

"Transformative Synergy: Exploring Big Data and IoT" is the seventh in a series of playbooks from the Integr8 roundtable series

TROY, Mich., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automation Alley's seventh playbook of its 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series focuses on big data and Internet of Things (IoT) and the importance of the connection between the two to enable the most benefits from Industry 4.0 technologies.

"In previous roundtables and playbooks, we've talked about artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and digital twins and how they can contribute to Industry 4.0," said Tom Kelly, executive director and CEO of Automation Alley. "In order for those technologies to operate successfully, they need to be part of a connected ecosystem. Big data and Internet of Things are the two sides of the cyber-physical connection. Big data represents the virtual data pool while IoT represents the physical means to collect and connect the system together."

Data is growing exponentially across industries. In manufacturing, the increased adoption of data has opened new opportunities through the IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies. Big data alone can uncover hidden patterns and insights that transform businesses and industries, from predicting consumer behavior to optimizing supply chain logistics. Connecting big data and IoT creates a data exchange loop, where smart devices collect vast amounts of real-time data and send it to big data analytics platforms for processing, which allows manufacturers to gain valuable insights and make more informed decisions.

"When everything works together, it feels magical. Companies need to invest in these new technologies and thoughtfully transition away from their legacy solutions," Kelly added. "We recognize that implementing and maintaining these changes is challenging which is why this playbook is focused on how the industry can get started to facilitate growth."

"Transformative Synergy: Exploring Big Data and IoT" is available to view and download here.

The insights for Integr8's seventh playbook were gathered at an April 24 roundtable discussion hosted by Automation Alley, which featured leaders from technology, manufacturing, government and academic sectors. The playbook explores the challenges and opportunities presented by big data and IoT in Industry 4.0, and offers strategies and considerations for implementing them across industries. Topics discussed include:

The current state of big data and IoT and their impact on various industries

Big data and IoT opportunities for manufacturing

Best practices for data collection

Integration of big data and IoT in manufacturing

Importance of data quality

Cybersecurity and data management challenges

Building IoT ecosystems and data proficiency in education

Enhancing public services through IoT and data

Supporting long-term decision-making with predictive analytics

Building an effective IoT ecosystem

Enhancing decision-making and efficiency with AI

Collaborating and sharing data between industries

"Transformative Synergy: Exploring Big Data and IoT" is sponsored by and produced in partnership with Omron.

The 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series offers invite-only roundtable sessions where leaders from industry, academia and government meet to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding various Industry 4.0 topics.

Building upon the momentum of the Roundtable Series of insightful discussions held earlier in the year, the Integr8 Roundtable Summit, to be held Oct. 3 in Detroit, is the apex of this collaborative exploration into the realms of Industry 4.0. For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

