Automation Alley Integr8 Playbook focuses on the workforce of the future

Businesses and workers are facing a new level of technological sophistication, calling for the development of new skills and professional specialties that didn't exist before. This playbook outlines the workforce challenges and provides guidance for how companies can overcome them. Post this

"The way companies make products is changing faster than ever. Companies are introducing even more sophisticated robots, incorporating AI and generative AI into the manufacturing process and are introducing new assembly line concepts," said Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley. "As technology continues to advance, our current workforce needs to be able to evolve with it. Businesses and workers are facing a new level of technological sophistication, calling for the development of new skills and professional specialties that didn't exist before. This playbook outlines the workforce challenges and provides guidance for how companies can overcome them."

The playbook explores the pivotal role of the workforce in the age of digital transformation and offers strategies for cultivating a workforce that thrives in the digital era. Topics discussed include:

The pace of technology vs the widening skills gap and the importance of upskilling and reskilling

Reducing attrition rates

Promoting a culture of growth and innovation

Collaboration between academia and industry for career preparation and development

Leveraging diversity & inclusion to widen the talent pool

The importance of workforce development data

Future-Ready Workforce: Navigating Digital Transformation Together" is sponsored by Contract Professionals, Inc., and was produced in partnership with Eastern Michigan University, Washtenaw Community College and the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

The 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series offers invite-only roundtable sessions where leaders from industry, academia and government meet to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding various Industry 4.0 topics.

Roundtable participation is limited so attendees are better able to participate in meaningful discussions. Companies can find the full agenda and descriptions of each roundtable at https://www.integr8series.com/.

Building upon the momentum of the Roundtable Series of insightful discussions held earlier in the year, the Integr8 Roundtable Summit, to be held Oct. 3 in Detroit, is the apex of this collaborative exploration into the realms of Industry 4.0. For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

Media Contact

Brent Snavely, Automation Alley, 313-378-6082, [email protected], https://www.automationalley.com/

SOURCE Automation Alley