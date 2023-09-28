Automation Alley, Oakland University and SensCy Offer Cybersecurity Health Assessment

"This evaluation will help companies understand the risk to their brand, people and supply chain posed by cyberattacks and help identify ways to improve cybersecurity policies and practices," said Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley. Tweet this

"As small and medium-sized manufacturers face unprecedented cybersecurity risks, it's essential for these companies to be aware of their cyberhealth score and ways to potentially lower their risk," said Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley. "This evaluation will help companies understand the risk to their brand, people and supply chain posed by cyberattacks and help identify ways to improve cybersecurity policies and practices."

SensCy based its assessment process on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework. The cyber evaluation is a 30-minute process conducted by a professional from SensCy. It takes the responses from the questions and analyzes more than 100 data points to provide a trackable measurement of an organization's cyberhealth. The SensCy Score is on a 1,000-point scale and companies should strive for a score higher than 800. Factors that may affect the score include cybersecurity policies, cyber awareness, and ability to detect and respond to cyber incidents.

"SensCy is proud to take part in this initiative and offer manufacturers the opportunity to take the first step toward advancing cybersecurity and safeguarding digital operations in their industry," said Rick Snyder, SensCy CEO. "I encourage all Michigan manufacturers to sign up to participate by filling out the signup form on Automation Alley's website."

Those who participate will receive a one-page summary of their organization's evaluation, which includes the score and applicable recommendations to increase the score. Companies interested in participating, can schedule their meeting by filling out the form on Automation Alley's website. The evaluation is provided at no cost to the participants, with no preparation required.

The opportunity to participate in the SensCy cybersecurity evaluation is one of the first initiatives launched by the Oakland University Cybersecurity Center. Automation Alley was awarded $2 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) in June to create the cybersecurity center. Through strategic partnerships with Oakland University, Fraunhofer USA, GRIMM Cyber and SensCy, the team focuses on R&D and insights to reduce the risk of power disruption from a cyber-incident for energy delivery systems, as well as education that enables cybersecurity by design in the energy sector.

For more information, visit http://www.automationalley.com/initiatives/cybersecurity-center.

ABOUT AUTOMATION ALLEY:

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

ABOUT OAKLAND UNIVERSITY:

Oakland University is a doctoral, Carnegie Classification R2 "High Research Activity" university located in Oakland and Macomb counties, Michigan. The main campus is located on 1,443 acres of scenic land in the Southeast Michigan cities of Rochester Hills and Auburn Hills. Oakland University offers bachelor's degrees, graduate degrees and certificate programs, and is dedicated to delivering a distinctive college experience. Oakland University is organized into the College of Arts and Sciences (which includes a School of Music, Theatre and Dance), the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Schools of Business Administration, Education and Human Services, Engineering and Computer Science, Health Sciences, Nursing, and The Honors College. At Oakland, the student experience is enhanced as students work alongside inspired faculty and community mentors in laboratory, field and corporate workplace settings. Students enjoy small class sizes, countless research and social opportunities, and a high rate of job placement after graduation. In fact, 99 percent of OU graduates stay and work in the state. This rich campus atmosphere is complete with residence halls, Greek life, Division I athletics and more than 250 student groups that lend to the total college experience. Learn more at http://www.oakland.edu.

This material is based upon work supported by the Department of Energy Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) under Award Number(s) DE-CR0000023.

Media Contact

Brent Snavely, Automation Alley, 3133786082, [email protected], https://www.automationalley.com/

SOURCE Automation Alley