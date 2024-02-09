Automation Alley's first Integr8 Playbook focuses on global trends

"This playbook, and those to follow in our 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series, are the output of vital conversations around Industry 4.0." Post this

"As technology propels industries forward at an unprecedented pace worldwide, our playbook on Global Trends in Industry 4.0 serves as a crucial compass for navigating the diverse approaches of nations grappling with the challenges and opportunities of this new era," said Tom Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Automation Alley. "This playbook, and those to follow in our 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series, are the output of vital conversations around Industry 4.0. Automation Alley is honored to lead this discourse, fostering global collaboration in the face of political and social challenges. As a trusted source of information and insight, we look forward to guiding industries, academia, and government sectors toward a future marked by technological collaboration and shared prosperity beyond borders."

The playbook provides a comprehensive overview of the current Industry 4.0 landscape and offers a prospective outlook and recommendations to help companies adapt to the evolving digital transformation trends in the years to come. Topics discussed include:

Setting global standards of excellence for Industry 4.0

Challenges for Industry 4.0 collaboration worldwide

The need for infrastructure readiness, technology deployment and cybersecurity

Identifying industry trends to maximize the potential that new technology brings to the market

Recommendations for government entities to effectively regulate and leverage the benefits of Industry 4.0

Recommendations for educating and training the current and future workforce on the skills required to operate Industry 4.0 technologies

Navigating the Future: Global Industry 4.0 Trends, Standards and Policy is sponsored by Wipfli, LLP and was created in partnership with Altair and MMA.

The 2024 Integr8 Roundtable Series offers invite-only roundtable sessions where leaders from industry, academia and government meet to discuss the opportunities and challenges surrounding various Industry 4.0 topics. Roundtable participation is limited so that attendees are better able to participate in meaningful discussions. Companies can find the full agenda and descriptions of each roundtable at https://www.integr8series.com/.

