Automation Becomes Easier, More Cost-Effective with L-com's New Arduino PLCs and Power Supplies

"L-com's new Arduino PLCs and power supplies are cost-effective, as you can program them with open-source software," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. Post this

Programmable logic controllers interface with a variety of input devices, such as sensors and switches, to gather information about the state of the system. To control the physical processes, they also connect to output devices such as motors, valves and relays. The Arduino PLCs feature options of 19, 21, 38, 42 or 58 analog and digital inputs and outputs (I/O). They accept I/O or sensors and power as inputs and deliver outputs to actuators and human machine interfaces (HMIs) based on computer programs (modified C++ language).

The Arduino PLCs feature easy network connection via three communication protocols: Ethernet, the standard protocol for LANs; multi-point RS-485, which excels at communication over long distances and in electrically noisy environments; and point-to-point RS-232, a standard for use over shorter distances.

In addition, L-com offers three new power supplies that convert power from AC to DC to run PLCs and other devices for use in industrial automation. The three options consist of a 30-watt power supply with a 12 VDC output, 120 watts with 24 VDC, or 220 watts with 24 VDC. They have universal power inputs of 100 to 240 VAC for the 30-watt and 120-watt models, and 200 to 240 VAC for the 240-watt model.

The power supplies have overvoltage and overcurrent protection and an LED indicator. For ease of installation, each model can be mounted on a standard DIN rail.

"L-com's new Arduino PLCs and power supplies are cost-effective, as you can program them with open-source software," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "They're also user-friendly, can accommodate future expansion with up to 58 ins and outs, and are versatile enough for many uses, from plant automation to traffic systems."

L-com's new open-source Arduino PLCs and power supplies are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, L-com, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE L-com