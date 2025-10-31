Automation from Design to Production: CADvizor Advancement Enables Automatic Wiring Diagram and Work Instruction Generation

CADvizor has unveiled an advanced automation system that unifies wiring design, cost optimization, and work instruction generation, cutting development time by 93.8% and driving major cost savings for automotive manufacturing.
SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CADvizor has introduced an enhanced manufacturing design automation system. Based on 3D path data, joints are now automatically placed at points that minimize total cost, taking into account both wire length and material unit price, instead of relying on manual placement. This optimized result is automatically reflected in the manufacturing wiring diagram, and the process is seamlessly linked to the automatic generation of work instructions, unifying the entire workflow from design to pre-production.
The impact of this advancement is clear. It is expected to achieve a 93.8% development time reduction, slashing an estimated 192 hours of manual work per project to just 12 hours. On-site, workers can immediately release the drawing after a simple review and correction following the automatic placement. On the cost front, the placement optimization reduces wire usage, projecting savings of approximately $0.67 million to $0.78 million USD based on 100,000 units.
In particular, CADvizor addresses the challenges long faced by automotive (wiring harness) development and production teams — such as wiring diagram rework due to frequent design changes, discrepancies between workers, and delays in delivering work instructions — by integrating automatic wiring design, cost-optimized layout, and automatic work instruction generation into a single streamlined process that enhances speed, consistency, and cost efficiency.
A Yura representative stated, "We have strengthened automation from design to pre-production by consolidating automatic wiring diagram design, cost-minimizing placement, and work instruction generation into a single streamlined procedure, establishing a simplified procedure of automatic placement → review/correction → finalization (drawing release)." The representative added, "Next year, we plan to complete the entire process — from circuit design through 3D path design and manufacturing design to work instructions — by introducing AI-based automatic design, cost optimization, and library recommendations at the circuit design stage, while enhancing component selection through integration with data from major suppliers such as DigiKey and Mouser."
Note: The time savings are based on a project of 12 items (assuming 1 item = 2 days = 16 hours), and the cost savings estimate is an example based on 300 joints, 100mm/EA, and a wire cost of $0.22–$0.26 USD/meter. Actual figures may vary depending on vehicle model, options, and process policies.
