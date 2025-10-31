Automation from Design to Production: CADvizor Advancement Enables Automatic Wiring Diagram and Work Instruction Generation

"We've strengthened automation from design to pre-production, streamlining the entire workflow for speed, consistency, and cost efficiency," said a Yura representative. Post this

In particular, CADvizor addresses the challenges long faced by automotive (wiring harness) development and production teams — such as wiring diagram rework due to frequent design changes, discrepancies between workers, and delays in delivering work instructions — by integrating automatic wiring design, cost-optimized layout, and automatic work instruction generation into a single streamlined process that enhances speed, consistency, and cost efficiency.

A Yura representative stated, "We have strengthened automation from design to pre-production by consolidating automatic wiring diagram design, cost-minimizing placement, and work instruction generation into a single streamlined procedure, establishing a simplified procedure of automatic placement → review/correction → finalization (drawing release)." The representative added, "Next year, we plan to complete the entire process — from circuit design through 3D path design and manufacturing design to work instructions — by introducing AI-based automatic design, cost optimization, and library recommendations at the circuit design stage, while enhancing component selection through integration with data from major suppliers such as DigiKey and Mouser."

Note: The time savings are based on a project of 12 items (assuming 1 item = 2 days = 16 hours), and the cost savings estimate is an example based on 300 joints, 100mm/EA, and a wire cost of $0.22–$0.26 USD/meter. Actual figures may vary depending on vehicle model, options, and process policies.

