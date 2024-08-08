Automations Platform Scouting for Use Case Contractor in Florida

The developers of RadiansERP™ are actively scouting for a roofing company in Florida to deploy its powerful smart automations built exclusively for contractors. With the rise of AI technology, developers believe the software is more necessary than ever.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knowledge Transfer LLC, developers of open-source based RadiansERP™ is actively scouting for a roofing company in Florida to deploy and prove its powerful smart automations and smart integrations technology, built exclusively for contractors. Chief Executive Manager, Raul Marrero, has been a part of the roofing industry since 2015 and understands first-hand the immense pressure faced by contractors and their staff to stay top of mind, be competitive, and remain relevant.

Having personally inspected 5,000+ roofs, sold over 1,700+ projects and generated $6 Million for Calloway Roofing LLC, Raul parted ways with Drew Calloway in his last year with the company, signing 244+ jobs in a 7-month period to begin the vision for and build out of RadiansERP™. "I don't know how he does it," was often said by Drew as homeowners like Mivian Schiavone said, "No, no. I will only give the check to him." referring to the automations Raul used to keep his customers in the loop using constant communications frequency.

Now comes RadiansERP™, where Raul and the Member-Managers of Knowledge Transfer LLC—including Dmitry Lipinskiy, have the intention to select one contractor in Florida to install and deploy RadiansERP™ to prove to contractors everywhere that, as Ai rises, automation will become an existential necessity.

"There is no reason to pay for software or services if they are not used. Automation is not 'do it for me software.' It is communications frequency, demanded by a consumer that today has so many options. And we are going to deploy and show first-hand the marriage that is powerful technology and 'get off your ass and do something,' salesmanship." says Raul Marrero.

About Knowledge Transfer LLC

Knowledge Transfer LLC is a Maitland, Florida company owned by active Member-Managers, and all specialized in custom software development and the creators of RadiansERP™.

