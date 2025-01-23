Automotive Advertisers to Supercharge Dealership Results with Access to New Foureyes Connect Data Platform

"We've spent years building and using this connected data infrastructure directly with our dealership customers. Now we're inviting others to leverage the technology with the common goal of helping dealers finally access and make the most of their data." -- Foureyes CEO David Steinberg. Post this

As a result, advertising providers use the self-serve platform to access data that creates more hyper-targeted digital ad campaigns and track more precise campaign attribution across digital touchpoints for their dealer clients – all with minimal technical overhead.

"Agencies and other digital advertising providers shouldn't have to choose between building complex data infrastructures and delivering results for their dealership partners," said David Steinberg, CEO of Foureyes. "Our goal was to help them very easily access their dealerships' data – not just to drive better results, but to help them build better vendor-client relationships."

Force Marketing, a leading marketing technology partner for the automotive industry, is among the first to integrate Foureyes Connect data into its Audience IQ platform to enhance advanced analytics capabilities.

"Access to this type of connected data is transforming how we service our dealers," said John Fitzpatrick, CEO of Force Marketing. "It's quickly helped us leverage CRM and other data to make more informed campaign decisions and understand exactly where ad traffic comes from and how it converts – all of which is subsequently improving our dealership-level conversations and relationships."

Force Marketing has also leveraged Foureyes Connect to power and expand its suite of solutions to include a new lead-nurturing capability known as CRM Lead Reanimation. This new offering enables dealerships to automatically send updates to prospects based on the vehicles they've shown interest in through their browsing activity on the dealer's website.

"Our goal with the new CRM Lead Reanimation capability is to help us give dealers a full lifecycle solution that can cover all the prospects in their CRM via personalized inventory updates," said Fitzpatrick.

Foureyes Connect is now available – for the first time – for any automotive marketing agency and digital advertising provider, giving dealerships the opportunity to activate their data with the providers that make the most sense for their business.

"We've spent years building and using this connected data infrastructure directly with our dealership customers," said David Steinberg, CEO of Foureyes, "and now we're inviting others to leverage the technology with the common goal of helping dealers finally access and make the most of their data."

