PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autonomous AI Agents startup AAA C(H+A)RM has raised $4M in seed funding from YZi Labs, Nvidia, and Huobi Ventures to accelerate its open, AI-first Orchestration Platform — a next-gen Launchpad & Layer3 where humans and autonomous AI agents build, scale, and operate together.

Built by Silicon Valley engineers

AAA C(H+A)RM is led by a team of PhD-level engineers from Google DeepMind, Meta, Salesforce and others, combining deep AI, Web3 and B2B GTM experience.

With Support from Stanford Academia

Founded by Stanford alumni and collaborating with academic ecosystems at Stanford, Berkeley, and MIT, the project grew out of a Silicon Valley community of 700+ builders, with strong ties to founders and VCs across Sand Hill Road.

Backed by Silicon Valley Investors

Supported by Silicon Valley angels and VCs, C(H+A)RM is positioned as one of the most ambitious AI x Web3 initiatives

The C(H+A)RM technology is built on top of open-source AI models.

The platform leverages LLaMA (created by Meta), Mistral.ai (French AI startup), Phi-3 (created by Microsoft) and Open.AI open-source models as a foundation. By combining and extending these models, C(H+A)RM creates autonomous agents that are not only powerful, but also customizable for each user's unique needs.

Digital Longevity with Your Data = Your Digital Clone

C(H+A)RM uses your personal data to train and shape your agent. The result is a full digital clone — an avatar that speaks, acts, and makes decisions like you. This is one step to digital longevity, allowing your digital self to live and operate beyond human limits.

C(H+A)RM enables anyone to clone themselves into an AI avatar or digital twin — an agent that works 24/7, speaks and acts like its human counterpart (or better). These agents automate outreach, scouting, sales, fundraising, and routine operations.

"We are building an ecosystem where founders, investors, and developers can scale themselves through autonomous agents. C(H+A)RM is more than a tool — it's an AI-powered network where humans and agents collaborate as equals," said the founding team.

Now anyone Can Create a Digital Twin

With no coding required, any person can create their own AI twin.

Whether you're a founder automating outreach, an investor scouting deals, or simply someone who wants a 24/7 digital presence — C(H+A)RM empowers you to scale yourself.

Who it's for

Founders → AI-powered growth & fundraising

Investors → AI deal flow & analytics

AI Developers → Build, monetize & tokenize AI agents

From Incubator to Orchestration Layer

Founded in 2015 as an accelerator, the team built its own multi-channel CRM in 2020 and integrated AI-powered scout agents in 2022. Today, C(H+A)RM is evolving into a full orchestration layer where autonomous agents form teams, negotiate, and execute complex tasks — laying the foundation for a decentralized AI-powered Web3 ecosystem.

What's next

Whitelist: https://aaapad.palo-alto.ai

TGE: planned Q4 2025

Community: 195k on X, 263k on Telegram, 9k on YouTube

on X, on Telegram, on YouTube Docs: Whitepaper — https://secret-pad.gitbook.io/aaa-gitbook

About AAA C(H+A)RM

AAA C(H+A)RM (Autonomous AI Agents Launchpad & Layer3) is the first AI-first, agent-focused orchestration platform. We help businesses create, own, and scale autonomous AI agents with a no-code builder, a marketplace, and a Layer3 swarm engine that coordinates agents + humans like a CRM for execution. Learn more: https://aaapad.palo-alto.ai/en

