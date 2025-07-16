Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

"ASI is keenly focused on advancing people in equal measure to advancing autonomy. Putting people first is what we mean when we say ASI is a People-Building Robot Company. It's a key differentiator that sets ASI apart from the competition." - Mel Torrie, CEO Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Post this

"We are humbled by this distinction," shares ASI CEO Mel Torrie. "ASI is keenly focused on advancing people in equal measure to advancing autonomy. Putting people first is what we mean when we say ASI is a People-Building Robot Company. It's a key differentiator that sets ASI apart from the competition. We honor the integrity of the Great Place To Work's survey process and acknowledge GPTW's global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

In the case of ASI, leading indicators based on staff surveys are:

96% of ASI believe People care about each other here.

95% of ASI believe Management would lay people off only as a last resort.

94% of ASI believe People can take time off from work when necessary.

94% of ASI believe When you join the company, you feel welcomed.

92% of ASI believe People here are willing to give extra to get the job done.

In closing, Mel Torrie says, "ASI is hiring. If you're looking to grow your career at a company that prioritizes its people, I encourage you to visit ASI's careers page https://asirobots.applicantpro.com/jobs/.

About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™ and Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Alice DiSanto, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), 914-582-8464, [email protected], https://asirobots.com/

SOURCE Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)