AUTONOMOUS SOLUTIONS, INC. FOUNDATION, INNOVA, DOCUMENTARY OF "UNtethered" DEBUTS DECEMBER 2ND in UTAH

"The mission of Innova is to drive proactive solutions for mobility and opportunity," shares Mel Torrie, ASI CEO and Founder of Innova. "With the MOVA Cart program, we create meaningful local jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and build sustainable systems that strengthen families and communities. As a U.S.-based nonprofit with a global mission, we partner with local organizations, such as Beeline, to expand access to dignity and independence wherever the need is greatest. Together, we are honored to share the good work we've accomplished in Guatemala with UNtethered, and we invite you to join us next week."

Mel Torrie adds, "Our work with Beeline has been a joy, and our two missions complement each other. Innova brings the carts, the jobs, and the global expansion plan. Beeline provides the facility and the local infrastructure where those jobs take place. The carts create employment and momentum, and for every ten carts sold of that production, it directly supports one wheelchair as an impact on the ground. It naturally bridges the preventative work with the immediate needs we see every day. Our hope in witnessing this collaboration is to change your perception of what's possible and open your spirit to help us do more. Autonomy has grown in its definition for me beyond what ASI can do for industries to what it can do to change lives. It's the freedom to do what I want to do, create the things I want to create, and be untethered."

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

Innova is a registered 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a mission to drive proactive solutions for mobility and opportunity. Through the MOVA Cart program, Innova creates meaningful local jobs, empowers entrepreneurs, and build sustainable systems that strengthen families and communities. As a U.S.-based nonprofit with a global mission, we partner with local organizations to expand access, dignity, and independence wherever the need is greatest. For more information, visit innova.gives.

