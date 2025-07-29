Autonomous Solutions, Inc is Revolutionizing Autonomy Across Industries with Scalable, OEM-Agnostic Solutions

Powered by 25 Years of Expertise, ASI's Team Builds a Future Where People and Machines Work Smarter Together
MENDON, Utah , July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) ]https://asirobots.com, the worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation and developer of the Mobius® autonomous fleet management system, is revolutionizing autonomy across industries, like Heavy Construction, Logistics, Agriculture, and Landscaping, with scalable, OEM-agnostic offroad vehicle solutions. With an ever-growing ASI team, this "People-Building Robot Company" brings 25 years of expertise focused on a future where people and machines work smarter together. As industries worldwide face a growing shortage of skilled machine operators, ASI's solutions are helping companies maximize productivity, reduce costs, and reallocate human talent to higher-value roles. This vision is reflected in its latest "ASI Brand Story" video https://youtu.be/xOhFKcZCbFE.
"From day one, 25 years ago, ASI developed on a platform approach where we could leverage that technology and rapidly automate additional vehicles", shares ASI CEO Mel Torrie. "That's why, we've been able to do over 100 different vehicle models in a very affordable way. There are significant challenges and waste associated with large mines, construction sites, farm sites, and golf courses. We can orchestrate optimally the movement of all of that equipment that makes that possible."
As to the integral nature of Mobius, ASI Process Improvement Manager Jed Judd states, "Mobius is ASI's flagship software that allows you to command multiple autonomous vehicles across your entire site. Vehicles can be autonomously driven from the command center immediately at your proving ground or from thousands of miles away."
Regarding the people behind the technology, Chief Product Officer Cory Rowe says, "We've been in business for 25 years, and from that, we've been able to create a technology stack that allows us to build products quickly and get to market fast. And that experience is embedded in all of our people and in the ASI culture."
About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.
