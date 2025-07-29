Autonomous Solutions, Inc is Revolutionizing Autonomy Across Industries with Scalable, OEM-Agnostic Solutions

"We've been in business for 25 years, and from that, we've been able to create a technology stack that allows us to build products quickly and get to market fast. And that experience is embedded in all of our people and in the ASI culture." ASI Chief Product Officer Cory Rowe Post this

As to the integral nature of Mobius, ASI Process Improvement Manager Jed Judd states, "Mobius is ASI's flagship software that allows you to command multiple autonomous vehicles across your entire site. Vehicles can be autonomously driven from the command center immediately at your proving ground or from thousands of miles away."

Regarding the people behind the technology, Chief Product Officer Cory Rowe says, "We've been in business for 25 years, and from that, we've been able to create a technology stack that allows us to build products quickly and get to market fast. And that experience is embedded in all of our people and in the ASI culture."

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

