Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Launches into Heavy Construction Market With SoftBank Group

"Especially in low to no population areas, automation of construction equipment is critical to address the chasm between ever-growing demands for heavy construction projects and the dwindling labor supply", shares ASI CEO Mel Torrie. Post this

Mel Torrie adds, "ASI Construction will develop and operate a fleet of autonomous construction vehicles in the United States. ASI looks forward to serving the construction market by leveraging ASI's industry-leading autonomy stack, which has matured through two decades of development and years of real-world rugged deployments, such as mining and agriculture. This development in heavy construction will help ASI in other markets."

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI's innovative safety robotic hardware and software makes any fleet, large and small, entirely autonomous. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI's 100-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

