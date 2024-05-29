Autonomous Solutions, Inc. to Divest Autonomous Mining Business Unit to Epiroc, Focusing on Expansion into Adjacent Markets

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. has sold its business unit, ASI Mining, to Epiroc, which previously held a 34% stake in the company. This move allows ASI to focus on expanding its Logistics, Agriculture, Construction, and Automotive Testing products. CEO Mel Torrie credited the teams for the successful transition to mass production of automation kits and the expansion of their Mobius® software.
MENDON, Utah, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. ("ASI"), a pioneer in the automation of industrial vehicle systems, is pleased to announce the sale of business unit, ASI Mining to Epiroc, a world leader in mining equipment and solutions.
Epiroc acquired a 34% stake in ASI Mining in 2018 and will now take full ownership of the company.
ASI's leading OEM-agnostic autonomy platform has propelled ASI Mining to unprecedented success in a short period of time. With this divestiture, ASI is positioned to accelerate their expansion of the Logistics, Agriculture, Construction, and Automotive Test product offerings.
Mel Torrie, CEO of ASI, credits the entire team for this great achievement, "The exceptional work of the people at ASI and Epiroc made this transaction possible. OEM agnostic automation kits for multiple brands of trucks were transitioned into mass production and ASI's Mobius® command and control software was expanded to optimize large numbers of automated vehicles around-the-clock from hundreds of miles away."
