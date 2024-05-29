Autonomous Solutions, Inc. to Divest Autonomous Mining Business Unit to Epiroc, Focusing on Expansion into Adjacent Markets

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. has sold its business unit, ASI Mining, to Epiroc, which previously held a 34% stake in the company. This move allows ASI to focus on expanding its Logistics, Agriculture, Construction, and Automotive Testing products. CEO Mel Torrie credited the teams for the successful transition to mass production of automation kits and the expansion of their Mobius® software.

MENDON, Utah, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. ("ASI"), a pioneer in the automation of industrial vehicle systems, is pleased to announce the sale of business unit, ASI Mining to Epiroc, a world leader in mining equipment and solutions.

Epiroc acquired a 34% stake in ASI Mining in 2018 and will now take full ownership of the company.