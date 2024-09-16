Autonomous Unloading in Action - Go! Retail partners with Contoro Robotics to deploy robots in their warehouse

"Our robots keep workers out of unsafe environments and let machines handle the heavy lifting, expanding operational capacity while improving safety." – Paul Hoffman, President of Go! Retail Group. Post this

"We're excited to have Contoro Robotics on board," said Paul Hoffman, President of Go! Retail Group. "Their robots keep our workers out of unsafe environments and let machines handle the heavy lifting. This not only expands our operational capacity but also aligns perfectly with our seasonal business model."

The partnership utilizes Contoro's Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, where Go! Retail Group pays per container unloaded, ensuring cost efficiency and flexibility, especially during peak seasons.

"Our robots are designed to adapt and learn from real-world challenges," said John Cook, Head of Business Development at Contoro. "We've tailored our robots to meet Go! Retail's specific needs and manage the fleet from our Austin command center to ensure smooth operations and continuous AI-driven improvements."

The collaboration has already shown promising results, with faster unloading times and better working conditions for Go! Retail employees. "Having the robot handle unloading allows our team to focus on other critical tasks," added Kiyoshi Freeman, Senior Manager Receiving at Go! Retail Group. "It's a win-win that enhances both productivity and safety."

This partnership underscores the growing role of robotics in transforming traditional warehouse operations.

