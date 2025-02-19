Autoparts.com Donates Over $100,000 in Shoes to Women of Global Change to Bring Hope to Families in Need

"As a business leader, I've always believed that success should be measured by the impact we have on the world around us. No one should have to go without something as essential as a pair of shoes..." Richard Keller, CEO of Autoparts.com. Post this

"At Women of Global Change, we believe that even the smallest acts of kindness can create lasting transformation," said Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change. "The 'Ship the Shoes' Initiative is about more than just providing footwear—it's about restoring dignity, confidence, and hope. Thanks to the generosity of Richard Keller and Autoparts.com, we can now take this mission to the next level and bring these essentials to the families who need them most."

Delivering More Than Just Shoes—Delivering Hope

The shoes donated by Autoparts.com represent more than just a piece of clothing. They mean the ability for a child to walk to school without shame, for a parent to feel secure in their ability to provide for their family, and for struggling individuals to take steps—literally—toward a brighter future.

Richard Keller, CEO of Autoparts.com, spoke about why giving back in this way was important to him:

"As a business leader, I've always believed that success should be measured by the impact we have on the world around us. No one should have to go without something as essential as a pair of shoes. It's an honor to support Women of Global Change in making sure these shoes reach the children and families who need them most."

From coast to coast, WGC Chapters are preparing to distribute these shoes where they will have the greatest impact. Carol Cheatem, Director of the WGC Atlanta Chapter, shared how this initiative will change lives:

"This is more than just footwear—it's a symbol of care and support for families who are facing difficult times. A pair of shoes may seem small, but for someone in need, it can mean everything. We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative and bring real change to communities across the country."

A Legacy of Giving in Orange County and Beyond

This initiative follows a long tradition of generosity in Orange County, California, where leaders and celebrities have stepped up to support families in need. Kobe Bryant's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, John Stamos' work with ChildHelp USA, and Gwen Stefani's support of Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) are just a few examples of the powerful impact philanthropy has had in the region. Now, the "Ship the Shoes" Initiative carries on this legacy, ensuring that families receive not only shoes but also the compassion and care that come with them.

How You Can Help—Join the Movement!

While the donation has provided the shoes, WGC now needs help covering shipping costs to get them into the hands of families who need them. A donation of $18 ships one pair of shoes, while $36 ships three pairs, making it possible for even more people to benefit from this initiative.

To celebrate this act of generosity and encourage more people to get involved, WGC is offering free memberships for new members who want to be part of a movement dedicated to leadership, social impact, and global change. New members will gain access to networking opportunities, exclusive WGC events, and the chance to be directly involved in initiatives that are making a difference worldwide.

"This initiative is about more than just shipping shoes—it's about showing families that they are not alone," Dr. Hunt added. "We invite everyone to join us, whether by donating, volunteering, or becoming part of our WGC family. Together, we can ensure that every step taken in these shoes leads to a brighter tomorrow."

To donate and be part of the "Ship the Shoes" Initiative, visit https://womenofglobalchange.com/southern-california/ today.

About Women of Global Change

Women of Global Change (WGC) is an award-winning international organization dedicated to leadership, business, and humanitarian efforts that create lasting impact. With active chapters worldwide, WGC unites visionaries, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to drive positive transformation in communities across the globe.

Donate & Make a Difference Today!

Visit: https://womenofglobalchange.com/southern-california/

Spread the Word: Every share helps bring more shoes to those in need!

