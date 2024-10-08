AutoRevo's AI-Driven Vehicle Sales and Marketing Software Reaches New Product Milestones with Help from DataOne

"When making the switch to DataOne, we knew we needed a data provider that was confident in innovation and could provide a partnership in driving our business growth." - Bill Berry, General Manager of AutoRevo Post this

AutoRevo advanced their product's capabilities with support from DataOne's vehicle equipment scoring system that allows solution providers to instantly emphasize relevant, new-to-market features, and highlight modern and differentiating features of a vehicle. "DataOne's weighted equipment values are incredibly detailed. Having this allowed us to pick what we want to talk about and it benefits our next-generation tools like AI and promotional modules," said Bill Berry, General Manager of AutoRevo.

AutoRevo was motivated to partner with DataOne after identifying the need for a more engaged relationship with their data provider, which was essential in achieving the goals outlined in their product roadmap. "When making the switch to DataOne, we knew we needed a data provider that was confident in innovation and could provide a partnership in driving our business growth," said Berry. "We wanted to see both sides – what the data is like for [our previous data provider], and what DataOne could offer."

"We are excited to assist AutoRevo in delivering a more dynamic sales experience to auto dealerships nationwide, leveraging our data products to bring a solution that modernizes and enhances dealership merchandising and marketing," stated Jake Maki, President of DataOne Software. "Our team takes pride in both the institutional knowledge and attention to detail taken to produce our weighted equipment values, as well as our commitment to customers' success. Supporting AutoRevo through the realization of their product vision has been a very rewarding experience for our product and service teams."

About DataOne Software:

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises Company, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail [email protected].

About Dominion Enterprises:

Dominion Enterprises (DE) is a privately held data services and software services conglomerate offering client solutions through stand-alone businesses serving several verticals including automotive, hospitality, franchise, real estate and powersports. Our customers rely on our B2B products and services through DataOne Software, Dominion DMS, Activator Dealer Solutions, Dealer Specialties, Cross-Sell, Travel Media Group, Franchise Ventures, PrimeStreet, and Recreational Dealer Solutions. DE is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. We are proud of our collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environments, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and comprehensive benefits package including a generous 401(k) plan. DE is an equal opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce, and is a drug-testing employer.

Media Contact

Jason Doring, DataOne Software, 1 978-529-3537, [email protected], www.dataonesoftware.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE DataOne Software