AutoSavvy Honored to be Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Time

A proud moment for AutoSavvy and a clear reflection of our unique approach to the automotive industry. By offering high-quality branded title vehicles at unbeatable prices, we've filled a critical gap in the market, providing value-conscious consumers with options they can trust.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time is a testament to the relentless innovation and customer-first mindset that defines AutoSavvy. Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to offering unparalleled value and transparency in every vehicle we sell. We're honored to be among such esteemed companies and are motivated to continue driving forward, expanding our reach, and enhancing our offerings for our customers." — Jeremy Baker, CSO of AutoSavvy.

Since 2005, AutoSavvy has been dedicated to offering exceptional value to car buyers by specializing in branded title vehicles, commonly known as salvaged or rebuilt titles. By meticulously sourcing top-quality inventory nationwide and reconditioning each vehicle through a rigorous 151-point inspection, AutoSavvy ensures remarkable savings for our customers. From a single dealership in Woods Cross, UT, AutoSavvy has expanded to 20 locations across 10 states (AZ, CO, FL, ID, IN, NM, NV, TX, & UT), becoming the nation's largest seller of branded title vehicles with over 100,000 sales to date. Our commitment to excellence has earned us numerous accolades, including the 2022 Independent Dealer of the Year by the Used Car Awards and a Green Business Award from Utah Business Magazine. We've also been recognized on the Inc. 5000, the Utah Business Fast 50, and the Mountain West Capital Network Utah 100 lists four times.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

