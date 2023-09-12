Autosled Announces Product Upgrades, Including Quick Pay, For Increased Vehicle Transport Efficiency

There isn't a part of the transport ecosystem that functions independently. Making the system easier and more functional for transporters ultimately improves service for our dealerships, and vice versa. Tweet this

"One thing that Autosled is happy to do is to take feedback from both our dealer and transporter networks, and invest resources to improve the quality of life for all of its users," said David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "There isn't a part of the transport ecosystem that functions independently. Making the system easier and more functional for transporters ultimately improves service for our dealerships, and vice versa."

In addition to improved visibility for Autosled's transporter network, the company has successfully migrated its payment services to allow for same day or next day driver payments. Autosled has always, and will continue to provide standard payments for all drivers using its online platform free of charge. The new payment system provides an expedited option for transporters looking to be paid per shipment, or needing payment options during long stretches of travel. Autosled's latest payment system upgrades provide the least amount of inconvenience or interruption possible.

"Quick pay is something that we've been really excited to get up and running," noted Dan Sperau, Autosled's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Transporters are constantly on the road, making deliveries, and racking up fuel costs. They don't have time to be chasing down checks. Being able to offer near real-time payments could have a significant positive effect on their cash flow. It also adds an extra incentive element to our shipments. When a transporter knows they can rely on a fast payment, they're going to prioritize loads from our system which results in a stronger overall product."

While both of these product improvements directly impact Autosled's transporter network, they produce ripple effects in the retail automotive landscape. The ability for drivers to view all available loads at any point in time significantly cuts down the wait time between a dealership requesting shipment and the vehicle's pickup. Autosled's Quick Pay enables drivers to be paid by load, versus having to complete several weeks of drop offs for one dealership. This allows drivers to drop off a vehicle, receive payment for that vehicle- sometimes while still on the lot- and quickly move on to the next shipment. Drivers are happier and more likely to pick up or drop off a dealership's vehicles anytime, anywhere with Autosled.

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

