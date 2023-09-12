Autosled Announces Product Upgrades, Including Quick Pay, For Increased Vehicle Transport Efficiency

Improved shipment visibility and transporter payment system among updates affecting retail automotive dealers looking to ship cars and trucks.
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autosled, a leading provider of digital technology for vehicle logistics, announced that it has released multiple product improvements for its nationwide vehicle transport and logistics platform. As a disruptor in the mobility and digital logistics space with a proven track record of excellence, Autosled is constantly improving upon its existing products and infrastructure.
The most recent product rollouts improve functionality for transporter teams within the Autosled network. Providing additional visibility into the available loads along each driver's individual route saves time while also providing improved service to dealerships needing to move vehicles faster. In addition, Autosled's new one-click reassignment function saves both dispatchers and drivers significant time, especially when a change needs to be made while a vehicle is en route. Large transport companies with multiple drivers will greatly benefit from these process improvements. Autosled's mobile application, iOS version 3.1.1, now includes a popup alert informing the driver if the load requires an enclosed trailer, contains any inoperable vehicles, or necessitates special instructions required by the shipper. This has been especially helpful as Autosled increases its coverage at ports and railyards nationwide. These considerations provide that only drivers who can meet the specifications drive to pick up these vehicles- cutting down on pickup cancellations and wasted time.
"One thing that Autosled is happy to do is to take feedback from both our dealer and transporter networks, and invest resources to improve the quality of life for all of its users," said David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "There isn't a part of the transport ecosystem that functions independently. Making the system easier and more functional for transporters ultimately improves service for our dealerships, and vice versa."
In addition to improved visibility for Autosled's transporter network, the company has successfully migrated its payment services to allow for same day or next day driver payments. Autosled has always, and will continue to provide standard payments for all drivers using its online platform free of charge. The new payment system provides an expedited option for transporters looking to be paid per shipment, or needing payment options during long stretches of travel. Autosled's latest payment system upgrades provide the least amount of inconvenience or interruption possible.
"Quick pay is something that we've been really excited to get up and running," noted Dan Sperau, Autosled's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Transporters are constantly on the road, making deliveries, and racking up fuel costs. They don't have time to be chasing down checks. Being able to offer near real-time payments could have a significant positive effect on their cash flow. It also adds an extra incentive element to our shipments. When a transporter knows they can rely on a fast payment, they're going to prioritize loads from our system which results in a stronger overall product."
While both of these product improvements directly impact Autosled's transporter network, they produce ripple effects in the retail automotive landscape. The ability for drivers to view all available loads at any point in time significantly cuts down the wait time between a dealership requesting shipment and the vehicle's pickup. Autosled's Quick Pay enables drivers to be paid by load, versus having to complete several weeks of drop offs for one dealership. This allows drivers to drop off a vehicle, receive payment for that vehicle- sometimes while still on the lot- and quickly move on to the next shipment. Drivers are happier and more likely to pick up or drop off a dealership's vehicles anytime, anywhere with Autosled.
About Autosled
Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.
For Media Inquiries, contact:
Peyton Hoffman
CP Consulting Group
(757) 748-4533 (cell)
[email protected]
Media Contact
Peyton Hoffman, Autosled, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.autosled.com
SOURCE Autosled
Share this article