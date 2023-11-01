Autosled Appoints David Darden to Chief Information Officer

"We look forward to not only furthering our reputation of product dependability, but the future strides that we will make with David in this role", noted David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. Post this

Before Autosled, David was the Director of Business Intelligence Engineering at Big Fish Games, later acquired by Churchill Downs, where he built a big data platform to drive business decisions and analytics with data-driven decision-making. Refining his skills as the Director of Data and Analytics at Palmetto, he led the building of a modern data platform that supports clean technology software and fulfillment. His passion is driving business performance through advanced technology and getting results for diverse customer groups.

"David has been a tremendous resource for Autosled since day one," said David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "He has a combination of technological and business acumen that makes him the perfect candidate to take on the role of CIO. Interpreting and acting upon the data that's in front of you, in real-time, is a huge part of what drives our company. Our platform is successful because it just plain works. We look forward to not only furthering our reputation of product dependability, but the future strides that we will make with David in this role."

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

