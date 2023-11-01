Autosled Appoints David Darden to Chief Information Officer

Executive role positions company to better support growing automotive technology demands
ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autosled, a leading provider of digital technology solutions for automotive vehicle transport logistics, announced today the promotion of David Darden to Chief Information Officer. In this role, David leads Autosled's IT staff, oversees its systems and operations, and is responsible for the company's software development. A seasoned engineering and analytics leader, David brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. An employee of the company since 2021, he most recently served as the company's vice president of data and analytics.
"Our customers want their vehicles at the right place, at the right time, and for the right price. We want to make this process more than just seamless. We want to make it easy," noted David Darden, chief information officer for Autosled. "As the new CIO, I'm looking forward to fostering a culture of innovation here and using technology to solve some of our industry's toughest challenges. We have an amazing opportunity to combine advanced technology with a culture of operational excellence to give our customers a truly exceptional experience."
Before Autosled, David was the Director of Business Intelligence Engineering at Big Fish Games, later acquired by Churchill Downs, where he built a big data platform to drive business decisions and analytics with data-driven decision-making. Refining his skills as the Director of Data and Analytics at Palmetto, he led the building of a modern data platform that supports clean technology software and fulfillment. His passion is driving business performance through advanced technology and getting results for diverse customer groups.
"David has been a tremendous resource for Autosled since day one," said David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "He has a combination of technological and business acumen that makes him the perfect candidate to take on the role of CIO. Interpreting and acting upon the data that's in front of you, in real-time, is a huge part of what drives our company. Our platform is successful because it just plain works. We look forward to not only furthering our reputation of product dependability, but the future strides that we will make with David in this role."
About Autosled
Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.
