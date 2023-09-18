Autosled Appoints Sam Goldenberg to Director of Enterprise Sales

"With a proven track record of being one of Autosled's top sales producers, coupled with consistent, raving customer feedback, Sam has earned this next step in his career at Autosled," noted Bart Schuster, Autosled's vice president of sales. Tweet this

Sam's promotion comes in conjunction with the development of Autosled's new enterprise sales division. A key component of Autosled's continuous improvements for its products and infrastructure, this team is focused on meeting the increased vehicle demands from mid-size and large retail automotive dealer groups. Working closely with other departments of the company including Product, IT, Marketing, and Operations, retail auto dealers managing multiple stores and brands, can now use Autosled's enterprise sales team to help streamline their vehicle transport operations.

In this position, Sam will be responsible for hiring, training and mentoring Autosled's new enterprise sales team while ensuring market coverage for retail auto dealerships at the group level. He'll also identify promotional opportunities for future Business Development Managers at Autosled.

"Sam is uniquely qualified for this position. He spent his early days at Autosled developing and expanding the transporter network along with my brother, Dan Sperau, and myself. He was intricately involved with the company's beginning and has grown alongside it," noted David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "Couple that with his partnership expertise in high volume dealer groups, and it produces the perfect blend needed to continue growing Autosled's national footprint."

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

