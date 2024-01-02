Autosled Hires Boris Rozanov To Lead Sales As Company Continues Growth Trajectory

"I believe Autosled has the best product on the market and, more importantly, the best people to help achieve the customers' vehicle transport goals," noted Boris Rozanov, sales director for Autosled. Post this

For the last eight and a half years, Boris has served as Director of Sales and Client Success for Spireon, now owned by Solera. With an automotive career primarily centered around the telematics space prior to joining Autosled, Boris has been in sales roles throughout the entirety of his career. His previous roles have included managing customer success and implementation teams, then ultimately moving into sales management. For the past decade, he has been traveling to dealerships all over the country on a weekly basis. With a wealth of experience working with a variety of brands all the way to high line exotic, Boris will be leveraging his expertise to help Autosled extend into both additional markets and brands.

"I believe Autosled has the best product on the market and, more importantly, the best people to help achieve the customers' vehicle transport goals," noted Boris Rozanov, sales director for Autosled. "Autosled is positioned to emerge as the premier transportation logistics software provider for dealers across the country in 2024."

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech-first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper, and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

