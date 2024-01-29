Autosled Launches Autosled Direct Vehicle Transport Service

"Autosled's team took away all of the stress of moving my car", said Jennifer Suzuki, Founder and CEO of eDealer Solutions. "I didn't have to make calls, get quotes or worry about a single thing"! Post this

Autosled Direct enables retail dealerships nationwide to turn over their customers' individual vehicle transport requests to the nation's trusted expedited carrier with 24/7 dealer support. Created by former third-generation dealers as an answer to their own vehicle logistics problems, Autosled continues to maintain no subscription fees or monthly contracts for either dealers or consumers. In addition to a vetted transporter network of over 11,000 nationwide transporters, Autosled also holds its own $5 million umbrella insurance policy- protecting shippers from coast to coast.

"I used Autosled Direct to transport my new car purchase from South Carolina to Colorado", said Jennifer Suzuki, Founder and CEO of eDealer Solutions. "Autosled's team took away all of the stress of moving my car. I didn't have to make calls, get quotes or worry about a single thing! It was quick, easy and awesome! Painless transportation!"

As a special during NADA 2024 only, Autosled is offering first-time shippers that complete a demo at Booth# 4213 a free vehicle move up to 500 miles in the month of February. Any dealers wishing to complete a demo or begin transitioning their customer vehicle transport process over to Autosled, can register at: https://autosled.com/nada-2024/.

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech-first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper, and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

