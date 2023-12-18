Autosled Launches Dealer Exchange Network For Retail Auto Dealers

"Our Dealer Exchange tool is focused on making it as easy, quick and cost-effective as possible for dealers to trade these units amongst themselves," according to Dave Sperau, co-founder and CEO of Autosled. Post this

An industry-wide misappropriation of vehicle inventory post-COVID has caused a dramatic increase in dealer exchanges. As Autosled continues to expand its nationwide network of over 11,000 transporters, simplifying the vehicle transport process has become a primary focus for the company. Enabling haulers to view whether or not a vehicle is part of a round-trip exchange order provides an added layer of transparency and accountability for all involved. With Autosled's average days to deliver steady at around three days for vehicles shipped 500 miles, its new Dealer Exchange Network provides increased efficiency in that process.

"We're currently seeing an uptick in the amount of vehicles that dealers are transferring internally between their own respective groups and franchises, in large part due to OEM misallocation from the factory," said David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "We're also witnessing the trend of specific equipment preferences in retail increase recently. Dealers are more willing to swap units in order to maximize their ROI. We've built out processes specifically with this in mind. Our Dealer Exchange tool is focused on making it as easy, quick and cost-effective as possible for dealers to trade these units amongst themselves."

To learn more about Autosled's Dealer Exchange Network, stop by Booth #4213 in the West Hall at NADA 2024 or visit https://autosled.com/nada-2024/.

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech-first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that is faster, cheaper, and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance, and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit www.autosled.com.

