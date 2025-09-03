Autosled Launches SecurePass Digital Gate Pass System for Vehicle Shipment Security

"With SecurePass, we've built technology that fundamentally raises the bar for shipment security," said Frank Soehnge, Vice President of Technology at Autosled. Post this

Built to safeguard vehicle shipments, SecurePass supports real-time authentication, enables audit tracking, and improves the overall accountability and integrity of the entire process. Both the shipment and driver details are verified, without which the vehicle cannot be released for pickup. SecurePass generates a unique, watermark-protected document featuring an embedded QR code that's unique to each shipment. Only by using the QR code can access be gained to Autosled's real-time, secure validation portal. SecurePass not only reduces the risk of unauthorized vehicle access, but accelerates the verification process as well.

"With SecurePass, we've built technology that fundamentally raises the bar for shipment security," said Frank Soehnge, Vice President of Technology at Autosled. "Every QR code, every verification step, every passcode is designed to close the gaps that bad actors exploit. SecurePass not only protects vehicles but also creates a more reliable and trustworthy process for everyone in the automotive transport ecosystem."

SecurePass is available only at Autosled. Customers can choose to add this extra layer of security to any of their vehicle shipments at no extra cost. Start shipping vehicles with Autosled to get started with SecurePass.

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, auctions, automotive manufacturers and brokers nationwide. With thousands of registered and vetted transporters in its network, Autosled is the premier vehicle shipment marketplace with unmatched efficiency at ports, railyards, and facilities. Ranked #9 on Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500 list, and #12 on Inc. 5000's 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Autosled continues to offer secure online payments, custom price quotes, electronic accounting and invoicing, verified transporter insurance, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and online vehicle shipment scheduling for all vehicles. Continuing its commitment to fraud prevention and vehicle security, Autosled launched SecurePassTM- its patent-pending digital gate pass system. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

