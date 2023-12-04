Autosled Promotes Bart Schuster to Senior Vice President of OEM and Government Relations

"Bart has been a strong addition to servicing the logistics needs that we have," noted Kathy Bray, director of business ventures for Summit Automotive Partners. "He, and Autosled, have done a great job in aiding us with our vast geographic footprint, and does so with exemplary customer service." Post this

Prior to joining Autosled, Bart worked for over a decade in retail automotive with experience that includes running retail auto dealerships. He also had a successful career working for OEMs with roles in sales, market development, logistics and regional management. His tenure across both retail dealerships and manufacturers makes him uniquely qualified for this position.

"Bart's industry experience and understanding of OEM requirements have been instrumental in facilitating our expansion into the OEM logistics sector," noted David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "The logistical challenges within retail automotive are multifaceted, complex and require a high level of focus. Bart's drive, determination and familiarity with the nuances involved is setting the stage for Autosled to make a really positive impact going forward."

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper, and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

