Autosled Promotes Jim Reilly to Director of Field Sales

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autosled, a leading provider of digital technology solutions for vehicle transport logistics, announced today the promotion of Jim Reilly to Director of Field Sales. For the last two years, he has served as Autosled's Business Development Manager. In this new role, Jim will manage and further develop the company's regional field sales team throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

"It is our pleasure to promote Jim into this newly-created dynamic role alongside the expansion of the Autosled's Field Organization," noted David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Autosled.

"His many contributions as a leader amongst his peers, combined with his business and revenue generation have earned him this opportunity."

Prior to joining Autosled, Jim spent twenty-five years working across various aspects of retail automotive, ranging from an individual contributor to managing a team of thirty employees. Logistics has been an integral part of his career throughout the entirety of that time, so joining Autosled in 2021 was a natural fit.

"I am honored to take on this new role and am equally as excited to grow the field sales team on a National level," said Jim Reilly, director of field sales for Autosled. "Logistics certainly has its challenges, but I am confident that with the people and culture at Autosled, we will see continued success in 2024 and beyond."

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech-first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper, and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, Autosled, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.autosled.com

SOURCE Autosled