Autosled's Director of Enterprise Sales, Sam Goldenberg, Selected as a Top 40 under 40 Industry Honoree

Nominated By Multiple Automotive Dealers, Selection Is Autosled's First
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autosled, a leading provider of automotive digital technology solutions for vehicle transport logistics, announced today that Sam Goldenberg, Director of Enterprise Sales, has been chosen as one of Auto Remarketing's "40 under 40: Industry" honorees. Sponsored by IAA, the program focuses on up-and-coming leaders representing consignors, auctions, automotive finance companies, technology venders, associations and others within the used-car space. This is the first 40 under 40 nomination, and selection, for both Sam Goldenberg and Autosled.
"Sam's approach to client relations goes far beyond customer service and day to day correspondence. He treats his dealers like family- plain and simple," noted David Sperau, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Autosled. "I'm not surprised at all by his selection in the 40 under 40, because dealers consistently praise the way that he has helped them elevate their operations. It's well-deserved."
Auto Remarketing's 40 under 40 program is unique in that all industry honorees are selected from a group of nominations put forth by the retail automotive dealer community.
"It is an honor to be selected for this year's 40 under 40, especially because it came from our dealer partners," said Sam Goldenberg, director of enterprise sales for Autosled. "I believe that customer service can be a company's biggest differentiator. It's great to know that the dealers recognize those efforts. I am truly privileged to have the opportunity to work with so many great leaders in our industry."
Sam is recognized in the October issue of Auto Remarketing magazine, along with the rest of 2023's industry honorees. Additionally, he will be celebrated alongside the rest of this year's honorees during Used Car Week, held on November 6-9, 2023 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
About Autosled
Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.
For Media Inquiries, contact:
Peyton Hoffman
CP Consulting Group
(757) 748-4533 (cell)
[email protected]
SOURCE Autosled
Share this article