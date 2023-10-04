Autosled's Director of Enterprise Sales, Sam Goldenberg, Selected as a Top 40 under 40 Industry Honoree

"It is an honor to be selected for this year's 40 under 40, especially because it came from our dealer partners," said Sam Goldenberg, director of enterprise sales for Autosled. Tweet this

Auto Remarketing's 40 under 40 program is unique in that all industry honorees are selected from a group of nominations put forth by the retail automotive dealer community.

"It is an honor to be selected for this year's 40 under 40, especially because it came from our dealer partners," said Sam Goldenberg, director of enterprise sales for Autosled. "I believe that customer service can be a company's biggest differentiator. It's great to know that the dealers recognize those efforts. I am truly privileged to have the opportunity to work with so many great leaders in our industry."

Sam is recognized in the October issue of Auto Remarketing magazine, along with the rest of 2023's industry honorees. Additionally, he will be celebrated alongside the rest of this year's honorees during Used Car Week, held on November 6-9, 2023 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Autosled

Autosled provides seamless digital vehicle shipment options for dealers, transporters, auctioneers, brokers, and individuals. As a tech first company, Autosled's web and phone platforms create a marketplace between shippers and transporters that are faster, cheaper and more reliable. Services include custom price quotes, secure online payments, electronic accounting and invoicing, online vehicle shipment scheduling, verified transporter insurance and a vetted network. Vehicles delivered through Autosled are trackable, with real-time GPS and communication with transporters throughout the process. For more information, visit: www.autosled.com.

