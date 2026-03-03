Autoventions Launches Revolutionary Trailer Security System, Bringing Maximum-Level Protection to Fleets and Freight Operators

TrailerSentry, the freight industry's first active trailer security system, is changing the way fleets protect their trailers and cargo by combining electronic brake locks, real-time alerts, and GPS tracking. By preventing theft before it happens, TrailerSentry saves time and money, and makes trailers smarter and well protected.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrailerSentry, the industry's first active trailer theft prevention system, announced the commercial launch of its cutting-edge solution designed to stop trailer theft before it starts.

Combining asset immobilization, real-time tamper alerts, and GPS tracking (powered by 7P Solutions), TrailerSentry transforms trailers into actively protected assets.

"Trailer theft has been a persistent problem for fleets, rental companies, and terminal operators," said Michael Burns, CEO of Autoventions. "Traditional mechanical locks and passive alarms simply react after the fact. TrailerSentry acts proactively, alerting operators and immobilizing trailers the moment unauthorized movement is detected."

Active Prevention Meets Operational Efficiency

TrailerSentry integrates seamlessly into drop-and-hook workflows, ensuring fleets maintain operational efficiency while enjoying unprecedented protection.

Why TrailerSentry

Stops unauthorized trailer movement before loss occurs

Sends instant alerts so operators can intervene immediately

Locks and unlocks the trailer remotely

Reduces 'dwell time' and improves drop-and-hook workflows

Proven reliability across yards, terminals, and roadside locations

Reduces insurance claims and operational downtime

A New Standard in Trailer Security

Unlike traditional wheel locks, wheel boots, or reactive GPS trackers, TrailerSentry deters theft by providing both prevention and real-time intelligence. Its reliability across harsh environmental conditions—from terminal yards to roadside parking—sets a new standard for the cargo and freight industries.

About TrailerSentry

TrailerSentry is a revolutionary trailer security system designed to protect trailers and cargo with active remote immobilization, real-time alerts, and GPS tracking. By preventing theft before it happens, TrailerSentry delivers measurable operational and financial value to fleets, rental operators, and industry trade associations. For more information, visit www.trailersentry.com.

About Autoventions

AutoVentions is a research-driven freight-tech think tank that develops efficient and intelligent solutions for commercial transportation. Their technologies are engineered to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, and improve operational performance, and deter theft and cargo loss - validated through independent testing and real-world deployment in customer fleets. Through rigorous R&D and strategic technology partnerships, AutoVentions delivers measurable results where efficiency, performance, and sustainability converge. autoventions.com

About 7P Solutions

7PSolutions (7P) delivers innovative, end-to-end IoT solutions that enhance visibility, security, and performance across the global supply chain. With a strong focus on real-time visibility and loss prevention, 7P helps organizations protect assets, reduce risk, and drive operational efficiency worldwide. www.7pgps.com

Media Contact

Christopher Priest, Autoventions, Inc., 1 2064369711, [email protected], https://www.autoventions.com/

SOURCE Autoventions, Inc.