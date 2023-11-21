AutoVentive Welcomes Patsy Jones as New Head of Product

"We are thrilled to welcome Patsy Jones to the AutoVentive family," Lee Wiliams, Chief Technology Officer at AutoVentive, said. "Her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to driving product excellence and advocating for diversity in tech make her an invaluable addition to our team." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Patsy Jones to the AutoVentive family," Lee Wiliams, Chief Technology Officer at AutoVentive, said. "Her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to driving product excellence and advocating for diversity in tech make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident Patsy's leadership will further elevate our product offerings and pave the way for continued growth and innovation."

Jones' journey in the tech industry began as a developer, where she quickly recognized her affinity for collaborating with business stakeholders. Her dedication to crafting user-friendly products that enhance work processes has been a hallmark of her career. Notably, she is a staunch advocate for fostering diversity in tech, especially in empowering and encouraging women to pursue opportunities in the field.

"I live and breathe everything product and couldn't think of anything else that I would want to do," Jones said. "I love being part of a world where tech advances so quickly and having the opportunity to learn new things on a daily basis. My absolute passion is being part of building products that people love and that really make a difference in the workplace."

In her new role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing product management, collaborating closely with stakeholders, as well as managing deliveries and resources. Her strategic insights and collaborative approach are expected to provide valuable direction to the marketing team, fostering a cohesive and dynamic working environment.

AutoVentive looks forward to the positive impact that Jones' expertise and vision will bring to the company as it continues to expand its presence in the industry.

For more information about AutoVentive and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and services, please visit www.autoventive.com.

About AutoVentive

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics and rail industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm, and Precision Vehicle Holdings, a privately held holding company that operates across a breadth of industries and features an expanding portfolio of companies in the automotive logistics and transportation sectors.

Media Contact

Katherine Blevins, AutoVentive, 1 734.351.4249, [email protected], www.autoventive.com

SOURCE AutoVentive