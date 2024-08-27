Autumn Abundance Returns: Experience the Vibrant Beauty of Autumn at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

"We invite our guests to experience Autumn at Meijer Gardens as we transform into a vibrant celebration of the season," said Steve LaWarre, Senior Vice President. "Surround yourself in the stunning displays of mums and other seasonal plantings, located throughout our indoor and outdoor areas." Post this

Exhibition Highlights:

Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse: The heart of the exhibition, this space features thousands of mums and autumn plantings in a breathtaking array of colors and forms.

Earl & Donalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor and Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory: Specialty mums are showcased in these iconic indoor spaces, offering a unique contrast to the vibrant outdoor displays.

BISSELL Corridor: Each week, local florists including New Design Floral, Maria Garcia from Horrocks Market, Crescent Floral & Gifts, Eastern Floral, and Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts will create stunning bespoke arrangements, showcasing the mum in all its glory.

Outdoor Plantings: Noteworthy displays are found throughout the Urban Gardens and Grand Entry Garden, Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, DeVos Van Andel Piazza, Lena Meijer Children's Garden, and Michigan's Farm Garden—where the abundant autumn harvest boasts heirloom vegetables, herbs, gourds, and larger-than-life pumpkins. This example of a working 1930s family farm occasionally provides some of its more than 40 varieties of produce for our James & Shirley Balk Café. Venture onto the Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden, with its seasonal wetland views and changing color palette. Experience the recently installed sculptures by David Smith, part of the David Smith: The Nature of Sculpture exhibition that runs through March 2, 2025. Then make your way to the Lena Meijer Children's Garden: Its cornucopia of chrysanthemums intermingles with nontraditional autumn plantings.

Noteworthy This Year: Guests can enjoy a variety of fall-themed events each Tuesday evening in October (October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) from 5–8:30 pm, including stripped-down live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater and lawn games, pumpkin carving demonstrations, and more at Michigan's Farm Garden! Unique events include the Glow Garden in the Gwen Frostic Woodland Shade Garden, featuring hand-etched pumpkins and glowing logs, and an abundance of majestic trees illuminated with the vibrant colors of fall.

Celebrate the beauty of autumn with a visit to Mums at Meijer Gardens. This exhibition is a testament to the art and science of horticulture, offering a unique opportunity to explore the stunning variety and versatility of mums and other iconic autumn plantings. Whether you're a gardening enthusiast or simply looking for a peaceful place to enjoy the season's beauty, Mums at Meijer Gardens is not to be missed.

Activities throughout the exhibition—including our Tuesday evenings, Glow Garden and Hallowee-Ones—are full of family fun.

Visit MeijerGardens.org for a full listing of events.

Dates: Tuesday, October 1–Thursday, October 31, 2024

Location: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

For more information, please visit MeijerGardens.org/mums

Other Programming:

These events are included in the cost of admission and registration is not required.

Fall Bonsai Show

Presented by the West Michigan Bonsai Club

October 5 and 6 | Saturday, 10 am–5 pm | Sunday, 11 am–5 pm

See a variety of bonsai on display, from trees in early stages of training to lovely older trees. Watch bonsai artists at work and shop for bonsai trees, bonsai tools and supplies.

Tuesday evenings and Glow Garden

October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 | 5–8:30 pm

Save the date: Each Tuesday in October, we're open late. Take a peek at what we have in store. So much is new this year! Visit MeijerGardens.org for details.

Expanded Glow Garden

Explore our popular Gwen Frostic Woodland Shade Garden, an illuminated forest of majestic trees and mystical meadow grasses and logs. Featured are incredible glowing hand-etched pumpkins by local artist Alynn Guerra, of Red Hydrant Press. Joining the pumpkin-carving fun this year are artists Rebecca Rodriguez, of Foiled Again Press, and Lisa Lin Olsen.

Michigan's Farm Garden

Down on the farm family fun awaits, including food trucks, pumpkin carving demonstrations, music, and a vibrant harvest of heirloom vegetables, herbs, gourds, and larger-than-life pumpkins.

DeVos Van Andel Piazza

Pull up a seat and enjoy the sights.

Scarecrows and Fall Surprises

Search for scarecrows in the Lena Meijer Children's Garden and other fun fall surprises throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park.

NEW! Autumn Music in the Amphitheater

Enjoy stripped-down local music, seasonal snacks, adult beverages and hot cider every Tuesday evening in October.

October 1 | The Jordan Hamilton Trio

October 8 | The Mark Lavengood Band

October 15 | Hatchwing Rider

October 22 | Whorled

October 29 | Full Cord

Fall Storytime

September 2–October 21 | Mondays, 10:30 am

Join us for fun fall-inspired interactive stories and experience how awesome autumn is in the Lena Meijer Children's Garden!

Backpack Adventures

September 4–October 30 | Wednesdays, 10:30 am

Join us in the Lena Meijer Children's Garden for awesome backpack adventures with themes such as Amazing Animals, Read It, Map It, Super Seeds or Animal Tracking!

Fall Family Day

Saturday, September 28, 1–4 pm

Visit the Children's Garden for fabulous fall family fun.

Hallowee-Ones

Monday, October 28, 10 am–12 pm

No Tricks. No Treats. Just Fun! Parade begins at 10:30 am.

Dress yourself and your child as a character that highlights the Lena Meijer Children's Garden. Come enjoy a host of Halloween-themed activities. Participate in a costume parade, then celebrate Halloween with your wee ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween Hunt.

Lena Meijer Children's Garden activities are included with admission. Registration not required. Please dress for the weather. All activities take place outdoors.

Mums at Meijer Gardens is made possible by:

The Meijer Foundation

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Foundation

Botanic and Sculpture Societies of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Michigan Arts & Culture Council, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts

Townsquare Media

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the 2023 and 2024 Best Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and listed as the 89th-most-visited museum in the world by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

Media Contact

