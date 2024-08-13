Auxilior Capital Partners Ranks #26 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 8,917%, #1 In Pennsylvania

"At Auxilior, our success is built on a strong foundation of people and technology. We've brought together a talented team and continuously leverage cutting-edge innovations to provide exceptional service to our partners and customers." ~ Steve Grosso, CEO, Auxilior Capital Post this

"At Auxilior, our success is built on a strong foundation of people and technology. We've brought together a talented team and continuously leverage cutting-edge innovations to provide exceptional service to our partners and customers. Our service-first culture, combined with a commitment to technological advancement, enables us to adapt quickly and achieve dramatic growth," said Steve Grosso, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Auxilior Capital Partners.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Further, among the top 500 companies of which Auxilior Capital is #26, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

