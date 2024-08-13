Auxilior Capital Partners Ranks #26 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 8,917%, #1 In Pennsylvania

Auxilior Capital Partners, a fast-growing independent equipment finance company, has been ranked No. 26 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 8,917 percent, Auxilior also secured the top spot in Pennsylvania and its region. The company attributes its success to a strong team, innovative technology, and a service-first culture. Inc.'s annual list recognizes successful entrepreneurial businesses, with this year's honorees demonstrating growth despite economic challenges.
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Auxilior Capital Partners ranks No. 26 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was also named #1 in Pennsylvania and first in the region that includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Auxilior Capital Partners is North America's fastest-growing independent equipment finance company. Auxilior's bespoke programs are designed to increase sales and market share for their partners with durable, innovative, and frictionless sales-catalyst solutions. Built upon the fundamental belief that "above all we serve," Auxilior is powered by a holocratic, empowered culture integrated with market-leading technologies resulting in an agile, digitally optimized business and operating model. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA with its Canadian subsidiary Auxilior Capital Partners Canada, located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.
"At Auxilior, our success is built on a strong foundation of people and technology. We've brought together a talented team and continuously leverage cutting-edge innovations to provide exceptional service to our partners and customers. Our service-first culture, combined with a commitment to technological advancement, enables us to adapt quickly and achieve dramatic growth," said Steve Grosso, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Auxilior Capital Partners.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Further, among the top 500 companies of which Auxilior Capital is #26, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.
"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."
