Auxon Selected By AFWERX To Develop AI Fault Prediction Technology for Air Force

"Auxon recognizes the critical need to uphold the performance and resilience of our nation's space-based defense system, especially in light of increasing threats," said Nathan Aschbacher, CEO of Auxon. "Merely addressing problems as they arise isn't sufficient. Our focus is on proactively identifying and resolving issues before they become operational challenges for our military personnel. We're dedicated to working closely with AFWERX, the Air Force, and other DoD stakeholders to fortify our national defenses."

About Auxon Corporation

Founded in 2018, Auxon Corporation provides automated, AI-driven verification and validation solutions for customers across the automotive, robotics, space, and defense industries. Auxon enables innovation by ensuring that our customers can develop cutting-edge systems faster with higher levels of safety and reliability. Auxon is a U.S.-owned and operated company headquarted in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit: at https://www.auxon.com

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Media Contact

