Auxon Selected By AFWERX To Develop AI Fault Prediction Technology for Air Force

Auxon Aims to Demonstrate How Its Tech Can Increase The Resilience and Reliability of Space-Based Defense Systems
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auxon, a leader in automated verification and validation solutions, announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on real-time, AI-driven predictive failure analysis to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).
The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and on August 31st, 2023, Auxon Corporation started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
"Auxon recognizes the critical need to uphold the performance and resilience of our nation's space-based defense system, especially in light of increasing threats," said Nathan Aschbacher, CEO of Auxon. "Merely addressing problems as they arise isn't sufficient. Our focus is on proactively identifying and resolving issues before they become operational challenges for our military personnel. We're dedicated to working closely with AFWERX, the Air Force, and other DoD stakeholders to fortify our national defenses."
About Auxon Corporation
Founded in 2018, Auxon Corporation provides automated, AI-driven verification and validation solutions for customers across the automotive, robotics, space, and defense industries. Auxon enables innovation by ensuring that our customers can develop cutting-edge systems faster with higher levels of safety and reliability. Auxon is a U.S.-owned and operated company headquarted in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit: at https://www.auxon.com
About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.
