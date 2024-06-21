Avail Health Launches to Empower RNs and NPs to Elevate their Career and Deliver Exceptional Care to Underserved and Chronically Ill Adults and Seniors

"With the advent and growth of value-based care and maturing of consumer digital health, we now have the infrastructure to enable nurses to reinforce a buckling primary care system," Joe Harrison, MSN, NP-C, Founder and CEO of Avail Health. Post this

"Nurses are the heart of our health care system, yet for too long we have faced constraints that limit our ability to deliver the highest quality, most equitable and personalized care, where and when our patients need it," said Joe Harrison, MSN, NP-C, Founder and CEO of Avail Health. "With the advent and growth of value-based care and maturing of consumer digital health, we now have the infrastructure to enable nurses to reinforce a buckling primary care system. By bringing our full scope of practice and the value we create into the community, we can meet the desperate needs of our patients and our physician colleagues alike."

Bringing together skilled and experienced nurses with patients and their insurers, Avail Health enables private practice nurses to monetize the value they create to support equitable patient outcomes. Avail Health's financial management and advisory services enable nurses to take home more income while they lower the total cost of care and their patients' out of pocket costs. Avail Health provides streamlined credentialing, secure malpractice insurance, and compliance support to handle the administrative complexities of running a practice. The company gives nurses access to innovative care delivery technologies to enhance patient care and workflow efficiency. Avail Health also connects nurse practitioners with collaborating physicians, providing the necessary legal documentation, technology, and workflows to ensure seamless integration and compliance.

"Avail Health's management solution allows me to take charge of my career and grow my practice, while closing gigantic caps in the outpatient space," said Cristina de la Fuente, BSN, RN, CV-BC. "I am able to build deeply meaningful longitudinal relationships with patients and make a profoundly positive impact on their health and quality of life. Avail also offers a knowledgeable and vibrant community of fellow nurses where we can share insights, problem solve, heal each other, and push each other to continuously elevate the standard of care and our careers."

About Avail Health

Avail Health is a pioneering digital health, value-based care company with a mission to empower registered nurses (RNs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) to create, manage and grow their own practices. Avail Health's holistic management services solution handles the operational and business aspects, like sub-capitated contracting with "at-risk" entities, providing nurses with the resources, support, and freedom to thrive as practice owners. Avail Health's technology seamlessly integrates with existing health care systems to ensure smooth data flow and coordination among care providers. This interoperability enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of health care delivery. Through a holistic suite of practice management solutions, collaborative peer networks, and specialized training programs, Avail Health is empowering nurses to chart their own course, elevate patient care, and transform their communities.

